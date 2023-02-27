EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks cede ground as U.S. rate outlook dampens mood

By Harshita Swaminathan

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks fell on Monday, as investors fretted that a slew of strong U.S. economic data would lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates higher for longer.

The Philippine peso PHP= shed the most, weakening 1.3% against the dollar to hit its lowest since Jan. 6. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= lost as much as 1% to touch its lowest since Nov. 30. Among equity markets in the region, Philippine stocks .PSI dropped 1.5%, while Singapore shares .STI fell 0.4%.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded last month, while the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, shot up 0.6%.

"Markets may be forced to concede that the Fed may be concerned with the dangers of unleashing 1970s-type 'high and volatile' inflation from rescinding on tight policy too soon," said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho Bank.

The dollar held firm near a seven-week high scaled on Friday after the hotter-than-expected data. FRX/

South Korean stocks .KS11 and the won KRW=KFTC, which typically react more sharply to dollar swings, shed 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was down 0.4% to the dollar, hitting its weakest since mid-January, while the Thai baht THB=TH fell 0.5%.

"There could be more interesting data later this week with the Asia and China PMI. In the meantime, I suppose the currency movements are more driven by the dollar side rather than the local currency side," said Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

In Malaysia, the prime minister set the fiscal deficit target at 5%, more ambitious than his predecessor's 5.5%, and said his government aimed to reach this by cutting down on spending and taxing capital gains and luxury goods.

MUFG Bank's Ng said the budget was "doing more with less" and expects it to be "slightly supportive of private consumption."

In other news, the Philippine central bank governor reaffirmed that the country's economic growth would reach at least 6% this year.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS, which weakened 1.3% last week, was last seen 0.1% lower on the day amid rising Sino-U.S. tensions. The United States has warned China of "real costs" if it provides military aid to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India Q3 GDP likely slowed further in December quarter, according to Reuters poll; data expected on Tuesday

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0646 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-3.87

.N225

-0.11

5.09

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.08

-0.98

.SSEC

-0.29

5.45

India

INR=IN

-0.21

-0.24

.NSEI

-0.53

-4.05

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.39

+1.87

.JKSE

-0.28

-0.20

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.98

-1.72

.KLSE

-0.23

-2.81

Philippines

PHP=

-1.28

+0.16

.PSI

-1.47

0.32

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.38

-4.42

.KS11

-0.87

7.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-0.86

.STI

-0.28

0.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.25

+0.75

.TWII

-0.71

9.66

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.55

-1.61

.SETI

-0.23

-2.30

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

