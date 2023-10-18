EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX steady on China data; Mideast tensions cap risk appetite

By Himanshi Akhand

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Asian emerging currencies were broadly steady on Wednesday following better-than-expected Chinese economic data, but investors held off on making large bets as tensions flared in the Middle East.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated as much as 0.4% to highest level in one week.

South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Philippine peso PHP= edged up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= dipped 0.1%.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= pared some losses and was last down about 0.1%, after falling as much as 0.3% to its lowest level in over 11 months earlier in the session.

Data showed that China's gross domestic product grew 4.9% in the September quarter from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for a 4.4% increase.

Moreover, industrial production and retail sales data both rose in September and beat expectations, suggesting the world's second-largest economy was stabilising thanks to a recent slew of policy measures.

"The pockets of weakness are likely to remain drags on growth for some time, but other parts of the economy are taking up the slack, and cautious optimism is probably warranted."

However, risk aversion increased as tensions in the Middle East escalated after about 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, which Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other.

The news contributed to a surge in oil prices as investors worried about potential supply disruptions. O/R

Adding to market jitters, Jordan cancelled a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, Egyptian and Palestinian leaders.

The Israeli shekel ILS= was largely unchanged at 4.021 per U.S. dollar, while the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a record low of 28.05.

"The geopolitical tensions are still very high and difficult to sort in the near-term. Moreover, the fact that U.S. data continues to be quite strong means continuing upside risks on Asian assets," Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets said.

Bucking the trend, stocks in Thailand .SETI added 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** IMF says China property slowdown will weigh on Asia's growth

** Indonesian ruling party puts respected minister on election ticket

** Bank of Japan seen lifting inflation forecasts as pressure on policy grows

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-12.42

.N225

0.01

22.79

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.24

-5.46

.SSEC

-0.81

-0.99

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.64

.NSEI

-0.59

8.78

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-1.05

.JKSE

-0.03

1.27

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-7.13

.KLSE

0.00

-3.44

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

-1.79

.PSI

-0.20

-4.54

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.30

-6.31

.KS11

0.10

10.11

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-2.09

.STI

-0.86

-3.28

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-4.96

.TWII

-1.21

16.29

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.03

-4.80

.SETI

0.54

-13.63

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul and Varun H K)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

