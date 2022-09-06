EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX steadies, stocks rise as dollar draws breath, China fans hopes of stimulus

By Tejaswi Marthi

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asian currencies steadied on Tuesday as the greenback took a breather following a sweeping rally, while stocks in the region climbed after China pledged a day before to make renewed efforts to boost its economy.

The baht THB=TH climbed 0.2% to a near one-week high, and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= gained 0.1%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Singapore dollar SGD= also inched up.

The gains in Asian currencies could be short-lived, however as dealers said sentiment toward the dollar remained bullish on continued recession fears in Europe and as U.S. interest rates are poised for sharp rise. FRX/

Stocks in the region rose after Chinese policymakers vowed to take steps to shore up the flagging economy as data pointed to a further loss of momentum.

China also cut a foreign exchange reserves ratio to boost dollar liquidity - signalling that authorities are uncomfortable with the Chinese currency's slide. The yuan steadied by 0.1%, having hit a more than two-year low in the previous session.

"Such supportive moves may help to provide a near-term uplift in risk sentiment," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG.

"But past instances suggest that markets ultimately want to see a stronger recovery in economic conditions as a gauge of policy success amid its ongoing zero-COVID-19 stance and property sector risks."

China stocks .SSEC climbed 1%. Equities in Philippines .PSI rose 0.5%. Stocks in Thailand .SETI and the Indonesia .JKSE edged higher.

The Philippine peso PHP= rebounded from its record lows on Monday to climb 0.1% after higher core inflation print for August, which together with the peso's weakness, could persuade the central bank to keep raising interest rates.

"We expect inflation to stay elevated with the central bank likely hiking rates at each of the remaining policy meetings over the rest of the year," ING analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped as an OPEC+ deal to cut output in response to the slump in prices since June was seen as a symbolic move to curb the market's recent slide. O/R

"As high energy prices, along with food, were a major contributing factor to the initial retrenchment of consumers, we should not be feeling too bright at all about what this latest OPEC decision implies," said Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist at ACY Securities.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Rallies expected across Indonesia as anger simmers over fuel price hike

** Malaysia central bank to deliver two more 25-bp rate hikes this year, a Reuters poll found

** Yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond ID10YT=RR climb 2.1 basis points to 7.184%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0359 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-18.14

.N225

-0.06

-4.13

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

-8.43

.SSEC

1.01

-11.20

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-6.88

.NSEI

0.17

1.97

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

-4.23

.JKSE

0.10

9.99

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-7.26

.KLSE

0.19

-4.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-10.42

.PSI

0.50

-5.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.10

-13.40

.KS11

-0.05

-19.32

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-3.88

.STI

0.19

3.24

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.25

-10.06

.TWII

-0.15

-19.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.22

-8.51

.SETI

0.40

-1.76

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

