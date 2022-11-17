EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX stay afloat, Philippine peso among top gainers

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.930
140.18
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3743
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.162
31.158
-0.01
Korean won
1339.600
1339.1
-0.04
Baht
35.810
35.81
0.00
Peso
57.390
57.44
+0.09
Rupiah
15670.000
15660
-0.06
Rupee
81.650
81.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.550
4.55
0.00
Yuan
7.153
7.1551
+0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.930
115.08
-17.76
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3490
-1.83
Taiwan dlr
31.162
27.676
-11.19
Korean won
1339.600
1188.60
-11.27
Baht
35.810
33.39
-6.76
Peso
57.390
50.99
-11.15
Rupiah
15670.000
14250
-9.06
Rupee
81.650
74.33
-8.97
Ringgit
4.550
4.1640
-8.48
Yuan
7.153
6.3550
-11.16
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
