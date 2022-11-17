EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX stay afloat, Philippine peso among top gainers

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.930

140.18

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3743

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.162

31.158

-0.01

Korean won

1339.600

1339.1

-0.04

Baht

35.810

35.81

0.00

Peso

57.390

57.44

+0.09

Rupiah

15670.000

15660

-0.06

Rupee

81.650

81.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.550

4.55

0.00

Yuan

7.153

7.1551

+0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.930

115.08

-17.76

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3490

-1.83

Taiwan dlr

31.162

27.676

-11.19

Korean won

1339.600

1188.60

-11.27

Baht

35.810

33.39

-6.76

Peso

57.390

50.99

-11.15

Rupiah

15670.000

14250

-9.06

Rupee

81.650

74.33

-8.97

Ringgit

4.550

4.1640

-8.48

Yuan

7.153

6.3550

-11.16

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

