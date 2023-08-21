EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips, stocks mixed after China's modest rate cut

By Navya Mittal

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies edged lower, while stocks were mixed on Monday after China surprised markets with a modest cut in lending rates, while Thailand's economy grew at a much slower-than-expected pace.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= led losses in the region, depreciating 0.3%, while the Malaysian MYR= and Singaporean currencies SGD= fell marginally.

Bucking the trend, the Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.4%, posting its best day since July 27, even as growth moderated in the second quarter.

China's stocks .SSEC and currency CNY=CFXS lost 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively, after its central bank trimmed its one-year benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unmoved, a surprise to analysts who had expected cuts of 15 basis points to both.

"No cut on 5-year LPR (loan prime rate) is a big surprise and this may further lead to lower expectations on the cut of existing mortgage rate, given no rate cut on 5-year LPR already indicated the big NIM (net interest margin) pressure the banks are facing," said Willer Chen, research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia.

"China’s sputtering economy needs a jolt, but options remain limited. The PBOC is leery of easing with China already facing massive debt risk... increasing USD rate disparity will only increase the pressure on yuan, " said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at private equity firm Kaiyuan Capital.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian economies are showing signs of weakness, growing at slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter amid shrinking global demand.

In Thailand, the government trimmed its 2023 GDP growth outlook to between 2.5% and 3.0% from 2.7% to 3.7%.

"Thailand’s economic recovery continues to face multiple headwinds at least in the near term, including lingering political uncertainties, delayed budget disbursement, weak external demand, and unfavourable weather," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is due to vote for a new prime minister on Tuesday to end months of political deadlock following a May election.

"The incoming parliamentary vote on the new PM could potentially cause more volatility for Thai assets, foreign fund flows and ultimately the THB since it might not go as smooth as it should be," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Most stocks in the region traded sideways, with the benchmark Philippine index .PSI leading losses, slipping over 1% to its lowest in nine months. Shares in Singapore .STI edged 0.6% down while equities in Jakarta .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE were both up more than 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's Pheu Thai declares government bid has support of 14 parties

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 10.2 bps at 6.595%​​

** Top index losers in Philippines, are Wilcon Depot WLCON.PS and Monde Nissin MONDE.PS down over 5% each

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0602 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-9.83

.N225

0.27

22.62

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.34

-5.61

.SSEC

-0.53

0.85

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-0.45

.NSEI

0.34

7.02

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.31

+1.55

.JKSE

0.11

0.25

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-5.40

.KLSE

0.12

-3.19

Philippines

PHP=

-0.28

-1.12

.PSI

-1.17

-4.21

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.26

-5.76

.KS11

0.09

12.09

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-1.33

.STI

-0.59

-2.96

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

-3.91

.TWII

0.00

15.87

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.37

-1.96

.SETI

0.28

-8.70

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

