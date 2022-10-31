EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms

By Tejaswi Marthi

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= dropped 0.4%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Singapore dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= fell 0.1% each.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slid 0.4% after data showed the country's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, dented by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials are quickly closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns to stamp out sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter nears. Beijing could maintain its zero-Covid strategy at least until March 2023, Nomura said in a client note.

"October looks to have been a weak month for the economy, and November looks as if it will be no better," said Iris Pang, chief economist at ING." We expect a contraction in export demand in coming months, reflecting the weakening external environment."

Meanwhile, China's central bank said it will step up credit support for the real economy while keeping the yuan steady. Its surprise rate cut in August was the main reason for the yuan's recent depreciation.

"Together with more Covid cases and expected lockdowns, it becomes even more difficult to be upbeat about the yuan," Pang said.

Currencies in the region also came under pressure after the U.S. dollar firmed as bets cooled that the Fed might sound less aggressive about rate hikes after its Tuesday-Wednesday meeting, when it is expected to hike rates by another 75 basis points. US/

"The tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be important, with markets likely to scrutinise for any increased concerns on economic conditions or further emphasis on the central bank's data-dependent stance, as compared with its head-on resolve to tame inflation," said Yeap Jun Rong, a markets strategist at IG.

However, Asian stocks caught the tailwind of a bounce on Wall Street as robust consumer spending and positive earnings outlook fuelled risk appetite.

Equities in Singapore .STI rose as much as 2.3% and were set for their best day in nearly nine months, while stocks in Malaysia .KLSE climbed 1.2% to their highest level in more than a month. Stocks in Indonesia .JKSE and Thailand .SETI also edged higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield falls to 7.543% to its lowest since Oct. 21

** Philippine c.bank sees October inflation in 7.1%-7.9% range

** Indonesia c.bank sees headline Oct inflation easing to 5.8% Y/Y

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0622 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.28 -22.17 .N225 1.78 -4.18 China CNY=CFXS -0.41 -12.71 .SSEC -0.81 -20.54 India INR=IN +0.09 -9.79 .NSEI 1.04 3.56 Indonesia IDR= -0.35 -8.67 .JKSE 0.62 7.88 Malaysia MYR= -0.12 -11.88 .KLSE 1.15 -4.78 Philippines PHP= -0.12 -12.19 .PSI -1.24 -13.61 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.16 -16.52 .KS11 0.95 -23.10 Singapore SGD= -0.13 -4.49 .STI 1.82 -0.28 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.25 -14.13 .TWII 1.26 -28.92 Thailand THB=TH -0.18 -12.21 .SETI 0.46 -2.66 (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

