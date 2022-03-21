EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on Ukraine jitters, Malaysia leads stock losses

By Sameer Manekar

March 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies started the week on a negative footing on Monday, with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading losses as investors assessed the fallout from an intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict, while regional equities were mixed.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= slipped about 0.2% each, with the peso continuing its decline for a third session as the central bank last week hinted it may not keep step with monetary tightening in the United States.

In regional equities, the Malaysian benchmark .KLSE shed up to 0.6%, while stocks in the Philippines .PSI, Singapore .STI, and Thailand .SETI advanced between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Chinese stocks .SSEC gained up to half a percent in a fourth consecutive winning session after the central bank kept its benchmark rate for corporate and household lending unchanged, as expected.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS, one of the region's most traded currencies, was largely unchanged on Monday at 6.3624 per dollar, after volatility last week saw it hit a three-month low of 6.3880 amid surging COVID-19 cases. CNY/

Amid rising infections, slowing economic growth and investor worries over China getting caught in the crosshairs of Western sanctions due to its close ties with Russia, analysts widely see the case for monetary stimulus building.

"The (Chinese) economy is losing momentum ... there are also growing headwinds from lockdowns in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, which will hurt consumer activity and raise risks of supply chain disruptions," analysts at TD Securities said.

"We think this will be met with further monetary easing and a small pick-up in credit growth, and look for a 10 basis points cut in the loan prime rate (LPR) next month. We also expect a 50 basis points cut in the reserve requirement ratio very soon."

China, the world's manufacturing powerhouse and top consumer of commodities, is Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner and materially influences the regional economies.

Elsewhere, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.5% to mark its worst day in a week, while the Thai baht THB=TH depreciated 0.3%. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD= were mostly unchanged.

As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, rising commodity prices, inflationary pressures and exposure to imports from Russia now pose a challenge to the nascent recovery in the region. O/RMET/L

"Although the direct effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the magnitude of the negative spillover to growth are likely to depend on how long the war lasts, slower global growth, especially in Europe, will weigh on the region's economies," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.736%

** Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted - HKEx

** Philippines returns to offshore bond market with three-tranche offer

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-3.44

.N225

-

-

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-0.14

.SSEC

0.02

-10.67

India

INR=IN

0.00

-1.93

.NSEI

0.00

-0.39

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-0.59

.JKSE

-0.02

5.65

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-0.80

.KLSE

-0.46

1.04

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

-2.58

.PSI

0.33

-1.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.49

-2.04

.KS11

-0.34

-9.40

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-0.50

.STI

0.16

6.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.41

-2.76

.TWII

0.68

-3.53

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-0.15

.SETI

0.10

1.36

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

