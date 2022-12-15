EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on U.S. dollar strength; Philippine peso firm

By Roushni Nair

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the Federal Reserve warned of prolonged rate hikes, while the Philippine peso remained largely unchanged after the central bank raised rates by a widely expected half-a-percentage.

The peso's PHP= gain stayed firm at 0.14% by 0718 GMT, and was the outlier among its Southeast Asian peers.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised its benchmark interest rate for the seventh time this year by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, in line with market expectations, and suggested more tightening could follow next year.

The central bank also raised its average 2023 inflation forecast to 4.5% from a previous projection of 4.3%, although it cut the average outlook for 2024 to 2.8% from 3.1%.

The BSP would lean towards additional interest rate hikes by a smaller 25 bps in February and March next year, Raul P. Ruiz, president at RCBC Securities, said, adding that a narrowing trade deficit and lower crude oil prices would cushion a more stable peso.

"The peso will likely trade sideways between the 55-56 band until the end of this year, supported by the seasonally strong USD inflows in the fourth quarter and BSP's 50 bps policy rate hike," Ruiz said.

The BSP will match any action by the Fed next year, given the upside risks to inflation, Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING, pointed out.

Meanwhile, equities in Manila .PSI shed 0.8% and were on track for their worst session in over one week.

Highlighting that BSP's rate hikes would eventually turn out to be good for the equities market, Ruiz said the Philippine stock exchange, currently trading at 6,556.68 points, "may end 2023 at around 8,000 (points)."

Other regional currencies remained subdued on strength in the U.S. dollar as the Fed forecast more interest rate hikes next year and kept a hawkish tone, after delivering a widely expected half-a-percentage point rise in borrowing costs to curb inflation.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Singapore dollar SGD= each depreciated 0.2%, while Thailand's baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively.

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index =USD was last 0.2% higher at 103.85. USD/

In other news, India's quarterly current account deficit likely rose to its highest in nearly a decade on the back of elevated commodity prices and a weak rupee, a Reuters poll of economists found.

With India's central bank nearing the end of its rate hike cycle the rupee INR=IN, down nearly 10% this year, is unlikely to recoup its losses anytime soon, per some economists.

Separately, Indonesia's parliament passed into law a bilateral extradition agreement with Singapore to help authorities bring to justice people accused of stashing offshore billions of dollars of state money.

Equities in the region were largely trading lower with those in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Thailand .SETI and Mumbai .NSEI each shedding between 0.5% and 1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.1 basis points to 6.893%

** Taiwan's interest rates seen rising to 1.75% later in the day- Reuters poll

** Asian FX bulls return as easing China COVID curbs improves outlook - Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0719 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.21

-15.23

.N225

-0.37

-2.57

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

-8.68

.SSEC

-0.25

-12.94

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-9.90

.NSEI

-0.73

6.74

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

-8.74

.JKSE

-0.40

2.93

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.32

-5.41

.KLSE

-0.73

-4.24

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

-8.32

.PSI

-0.73

-7.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.52

-8.79

.KS11

-1.60

-20.71

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-0.02

.STI

-0.12

4.84

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-9.61

.TWII

-0.04

-19.13

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.79

-4.18

.SETI

-0.63

-2.08

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

