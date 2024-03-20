EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip, stocks gain ahead of key c.bank meetings

By Echha Jain

March 20 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were largely trading down on Wednesday, while most equities in the region ticked up, ahead of interest rate decisions by the Indonesian and U.S. central banks.

The Philippine peso PHP= depreciated 0.4% while the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TH slipped 0.2%. Seoul stocks .KS11 jumped 1.3% while Singapore stocks .STI added 0.3%.

After Bank of Japan's historic shift away from negative interest rates on Tuesday, focus is now on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day where the risk is the new economic projections - the dot plot - could signal just two interest rate cuts, down from three, or a later start to the policy easing.

"The next step for the Fed is still a cut and a less restrictive rates environment," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

Central banks in Asia's emerging markets are waiting for a rate cut from the Fed, and a cut in June would open the door for them to start lowering their key rates given the progress on inflation, said Alex Loo, a macro strategist at TD Securities.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped 0.1% while local stocks .JKSE fell 0.2%.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to keep its key policy rate unchanged on Wednesday, but cut in the second quarter of the year, according to a Reuters Poll of economists.

Policy normalisation by BI is only likely to happen once the Fed starts easing to mitigate the impact on rupiah, Maybank said in a note.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFKX was flat while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 0.5%. The country's central bank left its benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected.

The Malaysian central bank called for an acceleration of structural reforms to ensure long-term strength, with economic growth set to benefit from a recovery in exports and robust domestic spending this year.

Kuala Lumpur stocks .KLSE were trading 0.3% lower while the ringgit MYR=, which is down about 3.1% year-to-date even after recouping some losses after it hit a 26-year low last month, slipped 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top Australia, China diplomats meet to discuss trade, human rights - and pandas

** Philippines posts $196 million balance of payment deficit in February

** Thailand forges ahead with 'digital wallet' handout scheme, official says

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0443 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.38

-6.85

.N225

-

19.54

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-1.41

.SSEC

0.45

3.42

India

INR=IN

+0.03

+0.23

.NSEI

0.11

0.50

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

-2.13

.JKSE

-0.18

0.70

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-3.12

.KLSE

-0.25

5.94

Philippines

PHP=

-0.38

-1.25

.PSI

0.18

6.37

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-3.78

.KS11

1.25

1.28

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-1.72

.STI

0.25

-1.81

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-3.41

.TWII

-0.03

10.71

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-5.28

.SETI

-0.25

-2.60

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.