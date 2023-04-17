EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip on rising expectations for Fed rate hikes

By Harish Sridharan

April 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies broadly declined against a firmer dollar on Monday, on increased expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its May meeting.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell more than 1% in its biggest single-day dip in two weeks, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Thai baht THB=TH weakened between 0.4% and 0.5%.

Data last week showed a resilience in core U.S. retail sales and a rise in short-term inflation expectations, which have led markets to re-calibrate the likelihood of a Fed hike at its next meeting.

Money markets are now pricing in an 81.4% chance the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points next month, compared to a 69% chance last week. FEDWATCH

In Asia, a slew of Chinese economic data due on Tuesday will provide some insight on how the end of China's strict zero-COVID curbs have helped the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 added 0.8%, while the broader index .SSEC rose 0.9%.

Last week, China reported an unexpected surge in its exports for March, but analysts have cautioned the improvement partly reflects suppliers catching up with unfulfilled orders after last year's COVID-19 disruptions.

The rupiah IDR= and stocks in Jakarta .JKSE were both weaker, ahead of Bank Indonesia's policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank is set to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 5.75% for a third consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

If Indonesia pulls the brakes on rate hikes, it would join emerging markets such as South Korea, Singapore and India that have recently paused sustained policy tightening campaigns as growth concerns take precedence over high inflation.

"While the Fed is likely to keep raising its policy rate this year, BI is primarily focused on core inflation, not the IDR, in its post-pandemic normalisation cycle," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"Overall, we now expect BNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) and BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) to be the only central banks in emerging Asia left with more rate hikes in them – with the BoT (Bank of Thailand) possibly also staying in this list."

Shares in the region were also largely downbeat. Stocks in Manila .PSI, Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Seoul .KS11 fell between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Meanwhile, Singapore's March non-oil domestic exports shrank 8.3%, though the drop was smaller than the previous month and less than forecast.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In the Philippines, BDO Unibank Inc BDO.PS falls 2.7% to top losses

** Thai stocks .SETI hit highest level since April 4

** Thai PM Prayuth lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0337 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.14 -2.13 .N225 -0.06 9.12 China CNY=CFXS -0.11 +0.34 .SSEC 0.91 9.04 India INR=IN -0.05 +1.01 .NSEI 0.00 -1.53 Indonesia IDR= -0.49 +5.40 .JKSE -0.42 -0.89 Malaysia MYR= -0.36 -0.36 .KLSE -0.28 -4.31 Philippines PHP= -0.34 +0.25 .PSI -0.65 -1.93 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -1.10 -3.72 .KS11 -0.12 14.85 Singapore SGD= -0.17 +0.59 .STI 0.02 1.60 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.07 +0.73 .TWII 0.03 12.71 Thailand THB=TH -0.35 +0.68 .SETI 0.57 -4.01 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.