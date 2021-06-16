EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip on Fed day, won bats off hawkish c.bank minutes

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led minor losses amongst Asian currencies on Wednesday, as markets settled in to await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that could determine the interest rate path for central banks across Asia.

The rupiah IDR= weakened for the third straight session, down 0.2% on the eve of the Indonesian central bank's policy meeting, as the U.S. dollar index hovered near one-month highs.

The firm dollar also kept the Philippine peso PHP= and the Thai baht THB=TH 0.1% lower, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= were flat.

Given that developing countries benefit from a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields, investors are hoping for some clarity from the Fed in terms of its policy tightening path. A hawkish message could well set off market volatility across emerging markets.

"Once the road-map of the Fed's exit becomes clearer, and initial market repercussions have been digested, it will open the door for policy adjustments across the region," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC.

While Asian central banks have so far kept policy settings loose, minutes of a May policy meeting by the Bank of Korea released on Tuesday showed that a majority of its board favoured reining back stimulus.

Citi analysts said in a note they expected South Korea to hike its 0.5% rate earlier than anticipated, starting from October, noting that faster post-COVID-19 economic normalisation this year "would generate stronger domestic demand and more demand-side inflation".

The won KRW=KFTC, however, didn't react much and Citi said markets had now priced two rate hikes by end-March 2022. But Seoul's KOSPI .KS11 equity index hit a record high as foreigners appeared to buy the economic recovery message and were net buyers of shares.

Indonesia and Taiwan are expected to leave rates unchanged at record lows this week.

Strategists at Singapore's DBS bank warned that any steepening of the U.S. rates curve stemming from the Fed meeting carried risks for Asian bonds, which have recently received robust inflows.

"Rates/bonds of countries that run current account deficits, relatively more dependent on external funding, higher foreign bond ownership and still reliant on central bank bond purchases could see relatively more bear-steepening pressures," they said.

Singapore's benchmark index .STI gave up gains made in the previous session and slid 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark ID10YT=RR yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.435%.

** Top losers on the Singapore STI include Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings YAZG.SI down 2.1%, Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI down 2%, and Sembcorp Industries down 1.8%.

** Indonesia raised 10 trillion rupiah ($701.3 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0708 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.08

-6.13

.N225

-0.51

6.73

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.11

+2.00

.SSEC

-1.06

1.32

India

INR=IN

-0.05

-0.39

.NSEI

-0.48

12.95

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.18

-1.44

.JKSE

0.00

1.84

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-2.31

.KLSE

0.05

-2.77

Philippines

PHP=

-0.06

-0.17

.PSI

-0.05

-2.33

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.02

-2.77

.KS11

0.62

14.10

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-0.42

.STI

-0.67

10.89

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.08

+2.93

.TWII

-0.37

17.48

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-3.85

.SETI

0.49

12.48

($1 = 14,260.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sujata Rao and Rashmi Aich)

