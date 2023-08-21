EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip after small China rate cut; Indonesia rupiah leads losses

By Navya Mittal
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.03
-9.83
.N225
0.78
23.21
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.28
-5.56
.SSEC
-0.38
1.0
India
INR=IN
+0.02
-0.44
.NSEI
0.00
6.65
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.26
+1.60
.JKSE
0.17
0.30
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.11
-5.38
.KLSE
0.14
-3.17
Philippines
PHP=
-0.25
-1.08
.PSI
-1.17
-4.21
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-0.19
-5.70
.KS11
0.51
12.56
Singapore
SGD=
-0.07
-1.32
.STI
-0.45
-2.82
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.03
-3.89
.TWII
-0.03
15.84
Thailand
THB=TH
+0.24
-2.08
.SETI
-0.07
-9.03
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Editing by Robert Birsel)
