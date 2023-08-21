News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip after small China rate cut; Indonesia rupiah leads losses

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

August 21, 2023 — 12:35 am EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

By Navya Mittal

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0350 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-9.83

.N225

0.78

23.21

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.28

-5.56

.SSEC

-0.38

1.0

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.44

.NSEI

0.00

6.65

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.26

+1.60

.JKSE

0.17

0.30

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-5.38

.KLSE

0.14

-3.17

Philippines

PHP=

-0.25

-1.08

.PSI

-1.17

-4.21

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.19

-5.70

.KS11

0.51

12.56

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

-1.32

.STI

-0.45

-2.82

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-3.89

.TWII

-0.03

15.84

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.24

-2.08

.SETI

-0.07

-9.03

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Editing by Robert Birsel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

