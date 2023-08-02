EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slip after Fitch cuts US credit rating; Thai cenbank in focus

By Upasana Singh

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and stocks fell on Wednesday as sentiment was hit by ratings agency Fitch's downgrade of the United States' top credit rating.

In Thailand, the baht THB=TH weakened 0.4% as markets awaited the central bank policy decision later in the day. The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to deliver a final 25-basis-point interest rate increase and then hold rates steady until 2025 as the inflation outlook remains high, a Reuters poll showed.

"The arguments for hiking look weak – inflation remains rock-bottom ... and the baht has been one of the region's best-performing currencies and the customs trade balance recovered to a small surplus in June," analysts at ING said in a note.

"What this means is that a pause is not unthinkable."

The dollar index =USD rose 0.2% following the release of relatively strong economic data, although it struggled to make headway after Fitch unexpectedly downgraded the U.S. government's top-tier sovereign credit rating. FRX/

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.9%, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= fell 0.4% each.

Investors are focused on pledges of stimulus by Chinese authorities as the world's second-largest economy and the region's biggest trading partner looks to shore up a faltering economy.

The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday the country will lower financing costs for firms, stabilise market expectations and support the property sector in coming months.

Moreover, in a bid to ease pressure on the yuan, Chinese currency regulators have in recent weeks asked some commercial banks to reduce or delay their dollar purchases, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The currency CNY=CFXS eased 0.1%, while equities .SSEC dropped 0.8%.

"We can expect consolidation in USD/Asia to continue, led of course by the yuan which is doing its best to establish a stable footing," analysts at UOB said in a note.

Among the region's stock markets, South Korea's benchmark index .KS11 slumped 1.5%. Equities in Manila .PSI, Jakarta .JKSE and Singapore .STI retreated between 0.6% and 1.4%.

Separately, South Korea's consumer inflation cooled more than expected in July to its slowest in 25 months, official data showed, supporting market views that the monetary tightening cycle was over contrary to the central bank's hawkish rhetoric.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Some Bank of Japan (BOJ) board members said domestic inflation might hold above the central bank's 2% target, minutes of their June policy meeting showed

** New rules requiring Indonesian natural resource exporters to keep some of their proceeds onshore could add up to $9 billion per month to the foreign exchange supply and strengthen the rupiah exchange rate

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0356 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.08

-8.44

.N225

-1.96

25.77

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-3.96

.SSEC

-0.84

5.63

India

INR=IN

-0.15

+0.41

.NSEI

-0.40

8.56

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.36

+2.64

.JKSE

-0.58

-0.06

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.44

-3.02

.KLSE

-0.47

-3.41

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

+1.29

.PSI

-1.39

-0.98

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.86

-2.36

.KS11

-1.48

17.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

+0.25

.STI

-0.92

2.81

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.31

-2.87

.TWII

-1.58

19.83

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.38

+0.65

.SETI

-0.34

-7.06

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

