EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, shares strengthen ahead of US inflation data

July 12 (Reuters) - Asian shares and currencies firmed on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could give a clear signal on whether the Federal Reserve is at the end of its rate hike cycle.

All major Asian currencies strengthened against a weaker dollar, led by gains from the Philippine peso PHP=, which rose 0.4% to its strongest since July 3. The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 0.3% to a one month-high.

All eyes are on U.S. inflation data out later in the global day. Analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI) to show a year-on-year rise of 3.1% in June, which would be the lowest since March 2021.

"If we do get a lower than 3% print for headline CPI or even sub-5% print for core inflation, then it is very likely the USD will continue its slide with the JPY, KRW and THB," said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC, Singapore.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened on Wednesday to peak at a one-month high of 139.37 per dollar. The won KRW=KFTC and baht both appreciated.

China shares .SSEC gained 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 1%. On Monday, China extended some policies to shore up the real estate sector until the end of 2024.

"The small step from China authorities in extending stimulus support for the property sector (is) providing hopes for more to come over the coming months," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong wrote in a note.

The MSCI index .MSCIEF for emerging market stocks rose by 1.3%. Shares in Manila .PSI, Jakarta .JKSE and Bangkok .SETI were all up.

In Thailand, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a military coup, and promised to stay in charge only temporarily.

The new parliament is preparing to convene on Thursday to hold a vote on who will be the next prime minister.

On Thursday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) is widely expected to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 3.50%, as inflation continued to ease. South Korea's consumer inflation slowed more than expected and hit a 21-month low in June.

In Taiwan, the Foxconn 2317.TW saga continues to play out after the company on Tuesday said it intends to apply for incentives under India's semiconductor production plan, a day after withdrawing from a $19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture with Vedanta.

Later on Wednesday, India is set to release consumer price inflation data for June, while Malaysia will release industrial output data for May.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Yield on Indonesia's 10-year benchmark bond ID10YT=RR down at 6.231%

** Fed closing in on end of rate hiking cycle, central bank officials say

** China June new bank loans jump more than expected on policy support

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0321 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.57

-6.07

.N225

-0.76

22.47

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.31

-4.00

.SSEC

-0.16

4.11

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.43

.NSEI

0.00

7.37

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.32

+3.17

.JKSE

0.00

-0.79

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.17

-5.32

.KLSE

0.32

-6.65

Philippines

PHP=

+0.36

+1.16

.PSI

0.56

-2.01

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.43

-1.83

.KS11

0.15

14.76

Singapore

SGD=

+0.23

+0.16

.STI

0.34

-2.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.24

-1.72

.TWII

0.25

19.82

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.23

-0.30

.SETI

-0.13

-10.41

