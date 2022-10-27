EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, shares rise on bets of less hawkish Fed; yuan drops

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares, except the yuan, were trading higher on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might curtail its aggressive policy rate hikes.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 109.87 at 0710 GMT.

The yuan briefly touched a 1-1/2-week high before giving back all the gains to drop 0.7% as Chinese cities tightened curbs against growing COVID outbreaks. Shares in Beijing .SSEC also skidded 0.5%.

Chinese assets have faced a turbulent week as the mood in Asia's largest economy remained cautious after President Xi Jinping appointed a new leadership team earlier this week, spurring fears of prioritising state over economic growth.

However, other Asian markets eked out gains on rising bets that the Fed will slow its pace of rate increases, as softer economic data over the week indicated that previous hikes have started to flow into the economy.

The Philippines peso PHP=, Indonesia IDR=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= gained about 0.1% each.

"We retain some degree of caution as policy calibration does not mean the Fed is done with tightening. Rates are still elevated and going higher, but potentially at a slower pace," analysts from OCBC said in a research note.

The preliminary reading of U.S. third-quarter GDP is the next indicator for the trajectory the Fed might take in the coming months.

More immediately, the European Central Bank's widely expected 75-basis point hike later in the day could have a spillover effect.

Separately, the Thai baht THB=TH reversed course to gain as much as 0.2%, after its central bank chief said there was no need for aggressive rate hikes and that the economic recovery remained intact.

However, the currency is flirting with 16-year lows after recording a double-digit slump this year, like many of its Asian peers.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP advanced 0.5%, ahead of third-quarter GDP data that is expected to show the economy to expanded but at a slower pace.

South Korean won KRW=KFTC gained as much as 1% as the Asian trade bellwether's third-quarter GDP rose a bigger-than-expected 0.3%.

Stocks across Philippines .PSI, Indonesia .JKSE, Thailand .SETI and Taiwan .TWII were up between 0.1% and 1.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 7.548%

** South Korea ministers pledge to boost economy

** SE Asian ministers discuss Myanmar crisis, without any Myanmar representative

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.52 -20.96 .N225 -0.32 -5.02 China CNY=CFXS -0.68 -11.98 .SSEC -0.50 -18.00 India INR=IN +0.49 -9.71 .NSEI 0.18 1.93 Indonesia IDR= +0.03 -8.45 .JKSE 0.24 7.28 Malaysia MYR= +0.02 -11.61 .KLSE -0.05 -7.23 Philippines PHP= +0.05 -12.42 .PSI 1.78 -12.52 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.68 -16.10 .KS11 1.74 -23.13 Singapore SGD= -0.02 -4.04 .STI 0.18 -3.52 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.45 -13.66 .TWII 1.55 -29.05 Thailand THB=TH +0.01 -11.43 .SETI 0.14 -3.55 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

