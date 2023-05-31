EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, shares ease as China demand worries weigh

By Riya Sharma

May 31 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and equities fell on Wednesday as weak factory activity data from China heightened concerns about its economy and its impact on Asia, while investors monitored the progress of the U.S. debt ceiling deal in the Congress.

The yuan CNY=CFXS shed 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, easing to a six-month low and leading laggards among Asian currencies, closely followed by the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Singapore dollar SGD=, which skidded 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

China's manufacturing activity contracted faster than expected in May on weakening demand, data showed on Wednesday, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index down to 48.2 against a forecast of 49.4.

"China's manufacturing data posed another downside surprise...and a lower-for-longer growth picture seems to be reflected here, adding to the series of economic downside surprises witnessed over the past month," said Jun Rong Yeap, market analyst at IG Bank in Singapore.

The data heaps pressure on policymakers to shore up a patchy economic recovery with the need for more policy support from authorities to provide some reassurances for market participants, Yeap said.

The disappointment filtered through to other China-sensitive assets, such as the Australian dollar AUD=D3AUD/, and had Aussie stocks .AXJO eyeing their worst month since February.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI is down 8% in May and fell 1.6% on Friday, setting up for it to be in bear market territory soon.

The dollar index =USD traded close to a 10-week high after U.S. President and Republican House Speaker signed off on a deal to temporarily suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a debt default.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is expected to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday and then hold it at that level for the rest of this year and the next, marking an end to a modest tightening cycle, a Reuters poll found.

The baht THB=TH dipped 0.4% and Thai stocks .SETIskidded 0.8% to a one-week low, as tourism-led rally failed to materialise.

The Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.2% after the country's the central bank said annual inflation in May is expected to come in between 5.8% to 6.6%, with downward pressure coming from lower prices of petroleum, poultry and electricity rates.

Equities in the region were all in the red, with shares in Jakarta .JKSE down 0.9% and leading losses among Southeast Asian peers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** South Korea's factory production and retail sales dropped in April

** Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April contracted by a more-than-expected 8.14% from a year earlier

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0422 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-6.24

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.37

-2.88

.SSEC

-0.74

3.59

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.02

.NSEI

-0.42

2.49

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+3.84

.JKSE

-0.82

-3.92

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.33

-4.62

.KLSE

-0.32

-6.89

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

-0.94

.PSI

-0.63

-1.47

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.08

-4.49

.KS11

-0.12

15.47

Singapore

SGD=

-0.24

-1.00

.STI

-0.58

-2.53

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.23

-0.08

.TWII

-0.41

17.10

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.14

-0.36

.SETI

-0.54

-8.52

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

