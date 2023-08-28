EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX shaky while stocks rise on China's measures to boost markets

By Echha Jain

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks rose on Monday, led by China after authorities announced a package of measures to boost investor confidence while currencies were subdued, with the Thai baht the biggest laggard after local data pointed to an economic growth slowdown.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC jumped as much as 5.1%, posting their biggest intraday percentage gain since July 6, 2020. Equities in Jakarta .PSI and Singapore .STIrose 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

China's finance ministry, in a brief statement on Sunday, said it was reducing the 0.1% duty on stock trades "in order to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence".

Separately, the securities regulator, China Securities Regulatory Commission, said it will slow the pace of initial public offerings and further regulate major shareholders' share reductions.

"Optimism over potential economic stimulus measures from the Chinese government did uplift overall sentiment across Asia a bit. But it remains to be seen whether the Chinese government will be able to roll out stimulus measures that must be strong enough to boost overall market confidence," said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

The Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.5%, hitting its lowest level since Aug 21, after data showed the country's employment in the second quarter rose 1.7% from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.4% increase in the previous three months.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased 0.3%, its biggest fall since Aug 17, with the U.S. dollar still near a 12-week peak on the possibility of further interest rate increases.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation while promising to "move with care" at the upcoming policy meetings.

Markets anticipate a 80.5% chance of the Fed standing pat next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

"Essentially, on balance Powell was careful to leave all options open, while reiterating that rates were likely to stay high for some time. Which retains the hawkish bias but leaves room for uncertainty and caution going forward," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank.

Markets will be closely looking out for a slew of data coming for the U.S. throughout the week for further cues, including ISM non-manufacturing and August unemployment data.

In Southeast Asia, the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, Philippine peso PHP= and the Singapore dollar SGD= were trading flat.

The Indian rupee INR=IN and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC edged up 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira TRY= and the Russian rouble RUB= strengthened 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China Evergrande 3333.HKloses $2.4 bln in value as trade resumes after 17 months

** Indonesia c.bank plans 2 auctions per week for new certificates

** BYD 002594.SZ unit buys US firm Jabil's China mobility business for $2.2 bln

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0338 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-10.49

.N225

1.65

24.4

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

-5.26

.SSEC

2.33

1.49

India

INR=IN

+0.10

+0.18

.NSEI

0.00

6.41

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

+1.80

.JKSE

0.35

1.01

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.26

-5.38

.KLSE

-0.08

-3.49

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-1.68

.PSI

-1.05

-6.18

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.05

-4.53

.KS11

0.78

13.52

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.15

.STI

0.99

-0.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

-3.52

.TWII

0.52

17.18

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.50

-1.90

.SETI

0.27

-6.24

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

