EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX shaky, stocks rally; China steps up efforts to support yuan

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies struggled for direction on Friday, while equities jumped after China accelerated efforts to stabilise the yuan, and investors awaited U.S. jobs data for clues on the Federal Reserve's future rate hike path.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.1% while the Philippine peso PHP= appreciated 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Manila .PSI advanced 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.1% after strengthening 0.3% earlier in the day, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 0.3%.

China's central bank said it will cut the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves for the first time this year, a move seen aimed at slowing the pace of recent yuan depreciation.

However, Jessica Amir, a market strategist at trading platform Moomoo, said investors and traders are not convinced this is the "silver bullet to fix China's economy".

Meanwhile, China's factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August, a private-sector survey showed, with supply, domestic demand and employment improving, suggesting efforts to revive growth might be having some effect.

"This is definitely not a sign of a recovery yet. China could very well face a monumental credit crunch," said Amir.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell 0.2%, while shares in Jakarta .JKSE added 0.2%. Data showed the country's annual inflation inched up in August, remaining within the central bank's target range.

Analysts at Barclays say that despite the "benign CPI inflation", their base case remains for Bank Indonesia to embark on 75 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, but only in the second half.

Additionally, data overnight showed U.S. consumer spending increased the most in six months in July, but slowing monthly inflation rates cemented expectations that the Fed would keep rates unchanged next month.

U.S. August payrolls data, due later in the day, could offer more clues. Markets are now anticipating an 89% chance of the Fed pausing rate hikes this month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

"We opine the latest inflation data supported expectations for no more hikes by the Fed at the next FOMC meeting, moving closer to the end of its aggressive tightening cycle," analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank said.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the baht THB=TH weakened 0.2%. Thailand's central bank said on Thursday its economic recovery remained on track in July as private spending increased and the tourism sector expanded on higher foreign tourist arrivals, while exports declined.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's factory activity shrinks, squeezed by costs - PMI

** S.Korea exports fall for 11th month, but milder pace of decline raises outlook hopes

** Philippines curbs rice prices as inflation worry mounts

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0655 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.05

-9.96

.N225

0.3

24.4

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-5.01

.SSEC

0.33

1.33

India

INR=IN

+0.10

+0.02

.NSEI

0.43

6.80

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

+2.07

.JKSE

0.23

1.73

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-5.21

.KLSE

0.55

-2.38

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

-1.43

.PSI

0.07

-5.89

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.23

-4.12

.KS11

0.29

14.64

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-0.85

.STI

0.41

-0.55

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-3.65

.TWII

0.06

17.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

-1.38

.SETI

0.03

-6.13

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

