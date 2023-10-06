EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX set to post weekly declines; focus on US jobs data

By John Biju

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were set to post weekly declines on Friday on the greenback's strength as prospects of higher-for-longer interest rates hurt risk sentiment, while markets awaited U.S. jobs data to assess the country's monetary policy outlook.

The Thai baht THB=TH and Indonesian rupiah IDR= were both set for a fifth straight week of losses, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was on track for a sixth consecutive weekly fall.

The dollar index =USD, which earlier in the week hit a roughly 11-month high, was on track for 12 straight weeks of gains, putting pressure on Asian currencies as investors moved away from riskier assets. FRX/

The week was also marked by a broad selloff in world government bonds, which drove up U.S. 30-year Treasury yields to 5% for the first time since 2007, fanning worries of a global slowdown.

"Large swings in core rates and oil prices continue to dominate the narrative for EM assets," analysts at Barclays said, adding prevailing uncertainties are likely to cap risk appetite, despite some recent stabilization in sentiment.

The Philippine peso PHP= was the only outlier, set to rise 0.2% for the week, its third weekly gain, but analysts said they doubt there is much room left for the peso climb.

"We believe that further climbs in the pair would be more limited given the BSP's (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) hawkishness and the increasing likelihood of another hike," analysts at Maybank said.

Meanwhile, most Asian stock indexes rose on Friday amid expectations of a decline in U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for a longer period.

Economists expect 170,000 jobs were created in September, slowing from 187,000 in August.

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI jumped 1.3% and were on track for their best day since Sept. 27.

Equities in Singapore .STI gained 0.6%, while those in Malaysia .KLSE, Indonesia .JKSE, South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII climbed between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Equities in Mumbai .NSEI jumped 0.4% after India's central bank kept its key lending rate steady for a fourth consecutive meeting, as widely expected. The rupee INR=IN was largely unchanged.

Markets await a monetary policy decision from Singapore's central bank and a slew of economic data from other emerging markets next week.

Separately, markets in China are closed for the Golden Week holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fall 3 basis points to 7.005%

** Japan's re-defined intervention trigger may slow, but not derail, yen bears

** Further rate hikes in Philippines could hurt consumers - economics minister

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0625 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.25

-11.93

.N225

-0.26

18.78

China

CNY=CFXS

-

-5.43

.SSEC

-

0.69

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-0.61

.NSEI

0.38

8.37

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.38

.JKSE

0.33

0.69

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.17

-6.72

.KLSE

0.17

-5.18

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

-1.68

.PSI

1.28

-4.70

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.30

-6.59

.KS11

0.28

7.78

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-2.04

.STI

0.58

-2.39

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.08

-4.73

.TWII

0.41

16.85

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.14

-6.53

.SETI

-0.23

-13.15

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.