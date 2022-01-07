EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX set to end 2022 first week in red on hawkish Fed

By Sameer Manekar

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies firmed slightly on Friday, but all the units were set to end the week lower due to lingering pressures of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data to assess the need for faster rate hikes.

For the first week of 2022, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC are set to lose about 1% each, and the Thai baht THB=TH is eyeing its worst weekly decline since early December even after a positive start.

Among equities in the region, India's Nifty 50 .NSEI was set to log 2.7% weekly gain, its best in four months, despite Asia's second-biggest economy witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 117,100 on Friday - a five-fold increase in a week. .BO

Singapore shares .STI were chasing over 2% weekly gains, their best since mid-March, while Malaysian .KLSE and Philippine .PSI benchmarks were poised for about 2% losses each.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= snapped a four-session losing streak to firm 0.3% over the day. It lost 1% since the start of 2022, dampened by chances of faster U.S. rate hikes, a firm dollar and the government's decision to ban coal exports in January, setting it up for a 0.7% weekly dip.

The Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield ID10YT=RR scaled a near three-week high of 6.445% after slumping to a more than one-month low earlier in the week, as U.S. Treasury yields rose on the possibility of early Fed monetary tightening. US/

"Indonesian bonds are buffeted by external factors such as rising U.S. yields and a more hawkish Fed, which may drive some bond outflows from Indonesia in the short term and a bump up in yields," said Wei-Liang Chang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank.

Although Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, faces concerns regarding rising inflation, which was below Bank Indonesia's (BI) 2021 range as of December, uncertainties around the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has the central bank holding interest rates at record lows.

However, DBS Bank analysts Duncan Tan and Eugene Leow expect "a faster moving Fed would put some pressure on BI to move faster on its own rate hike cycle, so as to pre-empt potential sell-off in local bonds and currency".

China's yuan CNY=CFXS has lost 0.4% this week, its biggest decline since late-August, while the Philippine peso PHP= was down about 0.5%, its third straight week of losses.

Investors are now looking ahead to a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day to assess if the data would underpin the need for the Fed to move towards rate hikes faster than expected.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers

** Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

** South Korea's Lotte Chemical to build $3.9 billion petrochemical project in Indonesia

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0651 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.08

-0.72

.N225

-0.03

-1.09

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

-0.35

.SSEC

-0.05

-1.52

India

INR=IN

+0.19

-0.02

.NSEI

0.39

2.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.17

-0.80

.JKSE

0.71

1.81

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.17

-0.95

.KLSE

0.23

-1.95

Philippines

PHP=

-0.08

-0.41

.PSI

-1.30

-1.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.04

-1.06

.KS11

1.18

-0.76

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

-0.74

.STI

0.63

2.58

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

+0.02

.TWII

-1.08

-0.27

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.30

-0.65

.SETI

0.30

0.02

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.