EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX set for weekly losses as Fed rate hike bets weigh

By Harish Sridharan

April 21 (Reuters) - Asian currencies dipped in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, and were on course for weekly losses, as the increased probability of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next meeting continued to weigh on sentiment.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC -- Asia's worst performing currency this year -- declined a further 2.3% this week in its biggest weekly drop since mid-February.

Thailand's baht THB=TH and Singapore's dollar SGD= also dipped on Friday and were poised for weekly losses.

Asian markets have largely been subdued this week, with the lack of significant triggers keeping trading confined to narrow ranges.

Rising expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in May have lent some support to the greenback =USD, which was last trading up 0.03% at 101.81.

Money markets are now pricing in a nearly 86% chance the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points next month, compared to a 69% chance last week. FEDWATCH

This likelihood of an interest rate hike in May was further reinforced by Fed speakers overnight.

Investors are assessing the path for interest rates, and many expect a slowing U.S. economy could lead the Fed to start cutting rates later this year as the central bank juggles its fight against inflation.

"FX markets have been largely trading range-bound in absence of fresh catalyst as markets continue to weigh growth risks and tightening path," OCBC strategists wrote in a note.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, suggesting the labour market was gradually slowing.

Back in Asia, shares in Seoul .KS11 fell 0.7% and were set for their first weekly loss in six. The country's exports for the first 20 days of April fell 11.0%, dragged down by China-bound shipments.

A new member of the country's central bank's policy board has said the economy is experiencing difficulties after rapid rate hikes and needs monetary policy appropriate for the domestic situation.

Equities in Singapore .STI and Bangkok .SETI also declined. Markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for the day.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 fell 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 1.1% in its biggest single-day drop in five-weeks.

Meanwhile, Chile's President Gabriel Boric said he would , the world's second largest producer of the metal.

HIGHLIGHTS

** South Korea April 1-20 exports fall 11% y/y - customs agency

** Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1

** Japan's "core-core" CPI up 3.8% yr/yr, hits highest since December 1981

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0341 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.28

-2.05

.N225

-0.07

9.75

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.18

+0.20

.SSEC

-1.00

7.90

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.71

.NSEI

0.00

-2.66

Indonesia

IDR=

-

+4.89

.JKSE

-

-0.42

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-0.79

.KLSE

-

-4.91

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

-0.48

.PSI

-

-0.70

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.49

-4.87

.KS11

-0.64

13.87

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

+0.50

.STI

-0.25

1.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

+0.33

.TWII

-0.03

11.07

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

+0.79

.SETI

0.16

-6.05

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.