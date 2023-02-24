EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX set for weekly losses as dollar firms on hawkish Fed

By Tejaswi Marthi

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were set for weekly losses on Friday, as the U.S. dollar held firm after the Federal Reserve signalled more rate hikes to bring down inflation, while the Chinese yuan fell to a seven-week low on concerns around Sino-U.S. relations.

The dollar was poised for its fourth straight weekly gain, as a host of strong economic data and the Fed's commitment to keep interest rates higher for longer helped the greenback erase its year-to-date loss.

For the week, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 2.3% and was set for its biggest weekly drop since the start of the pandemic. The Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.6% and was on track for its fourth straight weekly loss. The Thai baht THB=TH shed 0.8%.

For the day, the Thai baht and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC fell 0.6% each. The Philippine peso PHP= was the only outlier in the region as it firmed 0.3%

"While resilient global growth should support some EM assets, the shift in (Fed) terminal rate expectations and the related increase in rates volatility have dented returns," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

"A further uptick in geopolitical tensions and some political uncertainties may also curtail investors' risk appetite in the near term." they added.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.3% after two U.S. officials said the United States was set to expand the number of its troops helping train Taiwanese forces.

Sino-U.S. relations have been a key factor influencing the currency market for the past few years, and traders said the latest development dented investor sentiment towards the yuan.

Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in January rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed. The rise was in line with the forecast made by 19 economists in a Reuters poll and compared with the 3.8% annual rise seen in December.

"We continue to expect the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to deliver two additional 25 basis-point rate hikes in May and September, with the hike in May conditional on core inflation remaining sticky to the upside in coming months," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

The data comes a month after the central bank stood pat on interest rates as it wanted to assess the lag effects of its monetary policy on the economy.

Meanwhile, incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank must maintain ultra-low interest rates to support Japan's fragile economy. He warned of the danger of responding to cost-driven inflation with monetary tightening.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's five-year government bond yield JP5YTN=JBTC falls to 0.235%

** India's overnight market rates climb as RBI skips repo infusion - traders

** Pakistan set to raise interest rates in off-cycle review, say investors

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0706 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.01

-2.65

.N225

1.29

5.21

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.32

-0.45

.SSEC

-0.50

5.89

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.05

.NSEI

-0.27

-3.55

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.18

+2.32

.JKSE

0.41

0.25

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-0.77

.KLSE

-0.45

-2.97

Philippines

PHP=

+0.26

+1.44

.PSI

-0.20

1.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.59

-3.09

.KS11

-0.63

8.37

Singapore

SGD=

-0.09

-0.29

.STI

0.68

1.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.20

+0.80

.TWII

-0.71

9.66

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.50

-0.82

.SETI

-0.78

-1.74

