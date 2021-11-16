EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rise on Xi-Biden talks, yuan hits 5-month peak

By Arundhati Dutta

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, with the South Korean won hovering at its strongest level in two weeks.

Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Against the backdrop, China's yuan CNY=CFXS hit its highest in more than five months. The Thai baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= firmed 0.1% each, while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC rose as much as 0.3%.

"Expect some sort of loose agreement to get reparations of trade relations back on track, and at best agreeing to disagree on issues surrounding Taiwan, South China Sea and Hong Kong," said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho, in a note.

Maybank analysts said the yuan's resilience seemed to be "anchoring stability" among Asian emerging market currencies.

In the stock market, the Jakarta benchmark .JKSE was up 0.6% to lead gains and was on track for its best day in a week.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= swung between small gains and losses as investors awaited Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy meeting on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters poll.

Goldman Sachs analysts did not expect BI to start unwinding pandemic-era policy until next year, according to a research note over the weekend.

"Improving activity, rising inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022," the Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Thai stocks .SETI extended gains to a fourth session and hit their highest in nearly a month after the government on Monday forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set to be introduced.

On the downside, losses in local industrial stocks dragged the Philippine stock benchmark .PSI by 0.5%, while the peso PHP= weakened 0.3%.

The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review, according to a separate Reuters poll.

Shares in South Korea .KS11, Singapore .STI and India .NSEI were flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.182%

**Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562%

**Aboitiz Equity Ventures AEV.PS and San Miguel Corp SMC.PS shed over 2%, each on the Philippine stock exchange

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-9.55

.N225

0.14

8.65

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.16

+2.43

.SSEC

0.29

2.03

India

INR=IN

-0.02

-1.93

.NSEI

-0.27

29.18

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.20

.JKSE

0.42

11.12

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-3.34

.KLSE

0.19

-6.26

Philippines

PHP=

-0.30

-4.51

.PSI

-0.18

2.65

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.03

-7.86

.KS11

-0.16

4.22

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-2.34

.STI

-0.01

13.94

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

+2.54

.TWII

0.10

19.82

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-8.44

.SETI

0.41

13.53

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.