EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX retreats, equities mixed ahead of US inflation data

By John Biju

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies retreated while equities were largely mixed on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which is expected to provide insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory ahead.

The Thai baht THB=TH slipped 0.4% while the South Korean won KRW= fell 0.6%. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= slid 0.2% while the Japanese yenJPY= was hovering near a one-year low against the greenback.

Equities in the region were largely mixed, with shares in Malaysia .KLSE and South Korea .KS11 jumping 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Equities in Singapore .STI slipped 0.4%

Market participants are keenly eyeing U.S. inflation for October for any clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance going forward, given recent Fed officials' comments signalling uncertainty on whether the battle to contain inflation was over.

"Headline CPI is likely to have decelerated further in YoY terms due to base effect and softer energy prices," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC.

"Impact on Asia depends on market interpretation of the inflation data and whether it would shift market pricing of the Fed funds rate."

The U.S. dollar edged higher to 105.660 against a basket of currencies as of 0438 GMT. The Japanese yen JPY= was last trading at 151.66 per dollar, a day after it touched 151.92 - the lowest since October 21 last year.

Investors will also be focusing on China's retail sales and industrial output data due on Wednesday to assess the recovery in Southeast Asia's largest trading partner.

China's yuanCNY=CFXS ticked lower to 7.2934 per dollar, pressured by market expectations of a further widening of the yield differential in favour of the U.S. as investors bet on more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.

In the Philippines, the focus is the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) monetary policy decision on Thursday, with the central bank indicating it was willing to take further action to contain consumer price expectations.

The BSP is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% on Thursday after an off-cycle 25 basis-point hike on Oct. 26, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Markets in India were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR rise 4.4 basis points to 6.946%

** Indonesia c.bank sees stronger inflation in 2024 as food, energy prices rise

** Thailand records 23.2 million tourist arrivals so far in 2023

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0448 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

-13.56

.N225

0.58

25.60

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

-5.40

.SSEC

0.08

-1.30

India

INR=IN

-

-0.74

.NSEI

-

7.39

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-0.83

.JKSE

0.26

0.08

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.23

-6.72

.KLSE

0.55

-2.83

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-0.71

.PSI

-0.17

-7.01

S.Korea

KRW=

-0.58

-4.96

.KS11

1.28

8.86

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

-1.56

.STI

-0.36

-4.80

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.00

-5.02

.TWII

0.46

19.65

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.44

-4.20

.SETI

0.04

-16.84

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

