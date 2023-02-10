EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX retreats as rate-hike jitters dent risk sentiment

By Upasana Singh

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were set to post weekly losses on Friday against a firmer dollar, while stocks in the region were trading broadly lower as worries over the likelihood of further U.S. interest rate hikes dampened risk sentiment.

Thailand's baht THB=TH, which has gained 2.7% so far this year, was set to post its worst week since late-November 2021. The unit depreciated 0.3% on Friday.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Philippine peso PHP= were on track for a more than 1.5% decline this week. The rupiah fell 0.3% on Friday while the peso eased 0.1%.

Malaysia's economy outperformed expectations in the fourth quarter, partly due to strong domestic demand, and the central bank said it expected the country to avoid a recession amid a global slowdown.

Its gross domestic product (GDP) for 2022 was 8.7% higher than the prior year, the fastest full-year growth in 22 years and also surpassed the government's forecast range of 6.5% to 7%.

The data comes after Bank Negara Malaysia last month unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, flagging risks to economic growth after four consecutive rate hikes in 2022.

"With today's GDP print, Bank Negara Malaysia's decision to keep the policy rate on hold at their last monetary policy meeting seems appropriate and more so as the full effects of the previous policy rate hikes are yet to take full effect," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= slipped 0.4% and was on track for a 1.7% drop for the week. Equities in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE rose 0.5%.

Investors remain cautious over the future pace of monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve following hawkish comments from several Fed speakers on Thursday. Markets now await U.S. inflation data due next week.

"FX moves remained caught in a recent range, but we opine FX markets may trade slightly defensive, with risk proxies, such as AUD, AxJs (Asia ex-Japan) under slight pressure," OCBC analysts said in a note.

"Focus is still on U.S. CPI (consumer price index) next Tuesday as it should offer some guidance on U.S. dollar direction in the near term."

The dollar index =USD was up 0.1% at 103.26, as of 0713 GMT, having dropped 0.24% in the previous session. FRX/

U.S. Treasury yields have been on a climb recently, as investors adjust for the likelihood of further policy tightening from the Fed. The benchmark 10-year yield hit 3.692% on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 6. US/

Among stock markets, equities in Jakarta .JKSE retreated 1.2% to lead regional losses. Seoul shares .KS11, Singapore equities .STI and stocks in Bangkok .SETI dipped between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Central bank officials in the Philippines and Indonesia are scheduled to meet next week. Analysts at Barclays expect Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, while Bank Indonesia is likely to stand pat.

Singapore's government will announce its 2023 budget on Feb. 14.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's January factory gate prices fell more than economists had expected, while consumer price index in January was 2.1% higher than a year earlier

** Index provider MSCI said it will cut the weightings of four Adani Group companies, including flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS

** South Korea's finance minister reaffirmed his view that consumer prices would ease around April-May, a week after data showed the country's annual inflation had unexpectedly ticked up in January

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0707 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-0.29

.N225

0.31

6.04

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.21

+1.49

.SSEC

-0.29

5.56

India

INR=IN

-0.06

+0.19

.NSEI

-0.31

-1.48

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.33

+2.81

.JKSE

-1.18

-0.51

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.35

+1.69

.KLSE

0.52

-1.56

Philippines

PHP=

-0.07

+2.17

.PSI

0.50

4.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.38

-0.06

.KS11

-0.48

10.43

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

+1.02

.STI

-0.10

3.22

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.22

+1.90

.TWII

-0.08

10.25

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

+2.72

.SETI

-0.28

-0.25

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

