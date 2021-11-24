EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX resist dollar strength, Thai stocks hit over 2-year high

By Harish Sridharan

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies in Asia were resilient on Wednesday, even as rate-hike bets strengthened the U.S dollar, while Thai stocks rose after the country's finance minister said that the monetary policy must stay accommodative to aid fiscal policy.

The yuan CNY=CFXS, Philippine peso PHP=, Taiwanese dollar TDW=TP and South Korean won KRW=KFC firmed 0.1%-0.3%.

"The pressure on Asian currencies is far more limited than what you would have expected given the bounce in the dollar," said Mitul Kotecha, EM Strategist at TD Securities.

"One of the reasons that Asian currencies have been well supported is the anchor provided by the yuan."

Traders said a burgeoning trade surplus, fuelled by strong export growth and year-end seasonal demand has helped the yuan resist the broad dollar strength. CNY/

In Thailand, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar future government measures will be for easing the pandemic's impact and Thailand must shift to focusing on the domestic economy.

Stocks .SETI in the country hit their highest since September 2019, while the baht — the region's worst performing currency this year — fell 0.6% to lead losses.

Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krung Thai Bank said that a weaker baht has helped export-oriented sectors in the country's equity market to rally.

Stocks in Singapore .STI edged higher, while it's dollar SGD= was largely unchanged.

Singapore's gross domestic product grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said, higher than the 6.5% growth seen in the government's advance estimate.

In Jakarta, the benchmark index .JKSE inched higher, while South Korean shares .KS11 were down 0.1%, a day ahead of the country's central bank rate decision.

Indonesian central bank's governor has said Bank Indonesia plans to reduce the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system next year without disrupting lending, but will keep interest rates low until it sees signs of inflation rising.

Meanwhile, all but one of 30 economists in a Reuters poll predicted that the Bank of Korea would raise its base interest rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points to 1.00%, with the dissenter anticipating a larger hike.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Top gainer on Thailand's SETI .SETI was Advanced Connection Corporation PCL ACC.BK, up 23.53%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 0.5 basis points at 6.183%

** Investors await minutes of the Fed's policy committee's November meeting, to be published later in the day

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.13

-10.20

.N225

-1.58

6.77

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

+2.19

.SSEC

0.13

3.47

India

INR=IN

+0.03

-1.80

.NSEI

0.35

25.62

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.08

-1.59

.JKSE

0.12

11.82

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.24

-4.44

.KLSE

0.04

-6.38

Philippines

PHP=

+0.28

-4.80

.PSI

0.24

3.91

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-8.45

.KS11

-0.10

4.20

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-3.23

.STI

0.24

13.76

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.07

+2.50

.TWII

-0.13

19.75

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.63

-10.00

.SETI

0.58

14.25

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.