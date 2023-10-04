EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX recover; S.Korean won leads gains

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.300

149.12

+0.55

Sing dlr

1.368

1.3719

+0.29

Taiwan dlr

32.290

32.325

+0.11

Korean won

1346.040

1351.62

+0.41

Baht

36.815

36.9

+0.23

Peso

56.600

56.68

+0.14

Rupiah

15570.000

15625

+0.35

Rupee

83.240

83.24

0.00

Ringgit

4.720

4.729

+0.19

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.300

131.110

-11.59

Sing dlr

1.368

1.340

-2.06

Taiwan dlr

32.290

30.708

-4.90

Korean won

1346.040

1260.920

-6.32

Baht

36.815

34.585

-6.06

Peso

56.600

55.670

-1.64

Rupiah

15570.000

15565.000

-0.03

Rupee

83.240

82.720

-0.62

Ringgit

4.720

4.400

-6.78

Yuan

7.297

6.900

-5.43

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

