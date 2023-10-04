EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX recover; S.Korean won leads gains

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.300
149.12
+0.55
Sing dlr
1.368
1.3719
+0.29
Taiwan dlr
32.290
32.325
+0.11
Korean won
1346.040
1351.62
+0.41
Baht
36.815
36.9
+0.23
Peso
56.600
56.68
+0.14
Rupiah
15570.000
15625
+0.35
Rupee
83.240
83.24
0.00
Ringgit
4.720
4.729
+0.19
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.300
131.110
-11.59
Sing dlr
1.368
1.340
-2.06
Taiwan dlr
32.290
30.708
-4.90
Korean won
1346.040
1260.920
-6.32
Baht
36.815
34.585
-6.06
Peso
56.600
55.670
-1.64
Rupiah
15570.000
15565.000
-0.03
Rupee
83.240
82.720
-0.62
Ringgit
4.720
4.400
-6.78
Yuan
7.297
6.900
-5.43
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
