EMERGING MARKETS- Asian FX recoups losses, China COVID surge sours sentiment

By Archishma Iyer

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian currencies recouped losses in thin trade on Thursday as the dollar pared some gains, while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China drove stocks lower on worries over a recovery in the world's second largest economy.

Beijing had announced earlier this week that it will relax its inbound quarantine restrictions from Jan. 8, which had initially cheered markets, but a spike in COVID cases has dampened the mood.

China's health system has been under stress since it started dismantling its zero-COVID regime, while some countries now require passengers arriving from China to be tested for the coronavirus.

The rupiah IDR=, which had weakened earlier in the session by about 0.3% to its lowest since the onset of the pandemic, firmed 0.2%. It has depreciated nearly 9% so far this year, and is among the worst performing currencies of 2022.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar =USD pared some gains, after rising for the last few days as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose. FRX/

The Philippines peso PHP= gained 0.6%, while the Thai baht THB=TH and the Singapore dollar SGD= advanced about 0.5% and 0.1%

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP slipped about 0.1%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Indian rupee INR=IN traded almost flat.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC traded slightly higher after the Asian trade bellwether promised more flexible financial and economic support to counter increasing risks to growth.

With low volumes across the board, investors will look out for more cues at the start of 2023, with focus on the December meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve due next week and more economic data, to gauge the trajectory of global central bank policies and global economic growth.

"Into 2023, the immediate focus will be on growth – on the one hand, global growth is slowing led by developed market economies but on the other, China reopening brings hopes," Christopher Wong, an FX strategist from OCBC said, while adding that markets should focus on inflation and central bank policies beyond the near-term.

Among Asian equities, South Korean stocks .KS11 led declines, down around 1.6%, to hit a two-month low. The index has been the worst performing benchmark of the year, losing more than one-fifth in value.

Markets in Singapore .STI, Taiwan .TWIII and Philippines .PSI traded between flat and 0.9% lower.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell to 6.917%

** Thai economy got a boost from tourism in November - finance ministry

** Indian shares fell as China COVID surge dampened sentiment

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0707 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.57

-13.93

.N225

-0.94

-9.37

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.26

-8.75

.SSEC

-0.39

-15.51

India

INR=IN

+0.05

-10.25

.NSEI

-0.52

3.89

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.16

-9.09

.JKSE

0.29

4.39

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-5.79

.KLSE

0.18

-5.41

Philippines

PHP=

+0.57

-8.62

.PSI

0.00

-7.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.20

-5.99

.KS11

-1.93

-24.89

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

+0.01

.STI

-0.86

3.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

-9.94

.TWII

-0.62

-22.69

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.46

-3.57

.SETI

0.27

-0.36

