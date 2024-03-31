EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rangebound; Indonesian rupiah falls 0.3%

April 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.250
151.35
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3492
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.983
31.99
+0.02
Korean won
1346.700
1347.2
+0.04
Baht
36.360
36.33
-0.08
Peso
56.140
56.16
+0.04
Rupiah
15890.000
15850
-0.25
Rupee
83.400
83.4
+0.00
Ringgit
4.722
4.7225
+0.01
Yuan
7.227
7.2215
-0.07
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
151.250
141.060
-6.74
Sing dlr
1.348
1.319
-2.15
Taiwan dlr
31.983
30.735
-3.90
Korean won
1346.700
1288.000
-4.36
Baht
36.360
34.165
-6.04
Peso
56.140
55.388
-1.34
Rupiah
15890.000
15395.000
-3.12
Rupee
83.400
83.208
-0.23
Ringgit
4.722
4.590
-2.80
Yuan
7.227
7.098
-1.78
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
