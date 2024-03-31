EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rangebound; Indonesian rupiah falls 0.3%

April 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.250

151.35

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3492

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.983

31.99

+0.02

Korean won

1346.700

1347.2

+0.04

Baht

36.360

36.33

-0.08

Peso

56.140

56.16

+0.04

Rupiah

15890.000

15850

-0.25

Rupee

83.400

83.4

+0.00

Ringgit

4.722

4.7225

+0.01

Yuan

7.227

7.2215

-0.07

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

151.250

141.060

-6.74

Sing dlr

1.348

1.319

-2.15

Taiwan dlr

31.983

30.735

-3.90

Korean won

1346.700

1288.000

-4.36

Baht

36.360

34.165

-6.04

Peso

56.140

55.388

-1.34

Rupiah

15890.000

15395.000

-3.12

Rupee

83.400

83.208

-0.23

Ringgit

4.722

4.590

-2.80

Yuan

7.227

7.098

-1.78

