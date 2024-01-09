EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX range-bound, stocks rise as traders await US data

By Echha Jain

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were range-bound on Tuesday, while most equities in the region edged higher, as traders awaited inflation data from the U.S. for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance this year.

The baht THB=TH strengthened 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after a major sell-off on Monday following Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's remarks on rate cuts. The currency also snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday.

Among equities, stocks in Manila .PSI were up 0.1%, paring gains from earlier in the day when they advanced as much as 1.1% to hit their highest level since July 26, 2023.

Kuala Lumpur stocks .KLSE added as much as 0.6%, hitting their highest level since Nov 25, 2022.

Comments from Fed officials overnight helped soothe sentiment, with Governor Michelle Bowman retreating from her persistently hawkish view and Atlanta President Raphael Bostic reiterating his earlier view that he does anticipate rate reductions this year.

Traders are awaiting U.S. inflation data for December due later in the week for an indication of when the Fed might start cutting interest rates. A rate cut from the Fed would be favourable to Asian currencies and equities.

Markets are now anticipating a 62% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates as early as March, compared with a nearly 90% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"Although the market has priced in a Fed rate cut in March, investors should be wary about the possibility of a delayed move, which will pose headwinds to Asia's capital inflows," said Gary Ng, Senior Economist, Asia Pacific with Natixis.

Elsewhere, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC was flat after having appreciated 0.3% earlier in the day, its biggest intraday gain since Dec 28, 2023. Shares in Seoul .KS11 retreated 0.3%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= ticked 0.1% higher, while the Philippine peso PHP= slipped 0.6%. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was flat.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell as much as 1.4% to post their biggest intraday loss since Dec. 18, mostly dragged down by Chandra Asri Petrochemical TPIA.JK and Barito Renewables Energy BREN.JK.

"The recent correction has been on the back of correction in the infrastructure and materials stocks due to weakness in the overall commodity complex," said Rajat Agarwal, Asia equity strategist at Societe Generale.

All eyes are on Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 13, an election that China, which views the island as its own territory despite the strong objections of Taipei's government, has cast as a choice between war and peace.

"Geopolitical risks over Taiwan are also a risk to watch, with reduced tensions post elections likely to catalyse a rebound in RMB and Asian currencies," DBS Bank's Chang said.

Markets are also looking forward to a raft of data due this week, including inflation data from India and China.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's exports are expected to rise 1%-2% in 2024, the Thai National Shippers' Council said

** China closes local government offshore financing loophole - sources

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0701 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.11

-2.08

.N225

1.16

0.89

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.13

-0.90

.SSEC

0.24

-2.70

India

INR=IN

+0.04

+0.13

.NSEI

0.84

-0.18

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-0.84

.JKSE

-1.03

-0.89

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

-1.16

.KLSE

0.37

3.20

Philippines

PHP=

-0.57

-0.97

.PSI

0.86

3.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-2.11

.KS11

-0.26

-3.54

Singapore

SGD=

-0.11

-0.76

.STI

0.35

-1.30

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-0.91

.TWII

-0.21

-2.20

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.46

-2.06

.SETI

0.10

0.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

