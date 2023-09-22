EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX range-bound; Indian rupee rises on JPMorgan index inclusion

By Upasana Singh

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stock markets rose on Friday, while most currencies traded in a narrow range as investors digested the prospects of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

In India, the rupee INR=IN appreciated 0.2%, while equities .NSEI rose 0.1%.

Bonds rallied after JPMorgan said it would include Indian debt to its widely tracked emerging market debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows into the world's fifth-largest economy.

"Expect this JPMorgan index announcement to spark more interest in the rupee," analysts at ING said in a note.

Equities in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 1.4% to lead gains. Shares in Manila .PSI, Bangkok .SETI and Jakarta .JKSE climbed between 0.5% and 0.7%.

The Thai baht THB=TH was the biggest mover among regional currencies this week, easing 0.1% and on track for a 1% weekly drop on the back of high oil prices and concerns about the government's spending plans.

Risk sentiment also dipped this week in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance.

Investors will now turn their focus to the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) policy decision next week.

"We think the BoT will put in a final 25bp (basis points) hike in anticipation of a pick-up in inflation and growth in 2024 as well as considering its desire to discourage excessive leverage," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Among other regional currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 0.2%, although the currency was set for a 0.8% weekly decline. Indonesia's rupiah IDR= dipped 0.1%. The Singapore dollar SGD=, the Philippine peso PHP= and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= rose 0.1% each.

Separately, the Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates and its dovish guidance on future monetary policy. The yen JPY= slipped 0.4% after the announcement and was last down 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met with U.S. companies including Microsoft MSFT.O, Google GOOGL.O, and Estee Lauder EL.N in his first trip abroad since coming to power last month, looking to draw investment to boost a flagging economy

** Citi sees India's 10-year bond yield dropping to 6.80% post index inclusion

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0642 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.45

-11.56

.N225

-0.52

24.17

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-5.50

.SSEC

1.43

1.28

India

INR=IN

+0.18

-0.26

.NSEI

0.09

9.14

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

+1.17

.JKSE

0.53

2.60

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.06

-6.10

.KLSE

-0.12

-3.27

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

-1.97

.PSI

0.70

-6.53

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.22

-5.41

.KS11

-0.27

12.15

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-1.89

.STI

0.17

-1.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-4.47

.TWII

0.17

15.61

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-4.41

.SETI

0.50

-8.80

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.