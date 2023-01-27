EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX rally fizzles as dollar firms; stocks at 9-month high

By Savyata Mishra

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies pared early strength on Friday as the greenback gained footing ahead of U.S. inflation data, while overnight data highlighting a resilient U.S. economy boosted regional shares to a near nine-month high.

Both the currencies were poised for their third weekly climb, with the latter rising nearly 4% year-to-date, just behind the top-performing Thai baht THB=TH.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee's PKR= steep fall against the dollar over the previous two days showed signs of steadying on Friday on hopes of a bail-out package by the International Monetary Fund.

U.S. GDP data led to "optimism that the Federal Reserve may be able to engineer a soft landing," aiding risk sentiment in Asian markets, according to OCBC analysts.

Investors await the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, which could build the case for a 25-basis-point rate hike by the central bank next week.

The dollar =USD rose 0.2% against a basket of peers, but was still on course for a marginal decline this week.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= fell 0.2%, after making strong gains earlier in the week, setting it up for a third straight weekly gain.

"The rebuild in FX reserves bolsters the constructive outlook on Asia FX amid the China reopening story, but we are hesitant to chase it as a lot is in the price," TD Securities analysts said in a note.

After a slew of rate hikes in 2022, more central banks in Asia dialled back on their policy-tightening rhetoric last week, on signs of peak inflation in most regional economies, except the Philippines.

The Malaysian central bank stood pat on interest rates, Indonesia signalled an early end to its cycle and Thailand's central bank hinted at measured tightening ahead.

Seoul shares .KS11 gained 0.6% while those in Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI rose 0.5% each.

Indian stocks .NSEI dropped nearly 1.6%, dragged lower by financials on risk aversion due to Hindenburg's report on the books of Adani Group companies.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India's Union budget due to be presented on Feb. 1, and the government will likely borrow a record 16 trillion rupees in the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to a Reuters poll

** South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was down 0.1% while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.2%

** India's Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS began a record $2.45 billion secondary share sale for retail investors on Friday, as a heavy selloff in Adani group companies intensified after an attack by a U.S.-based short seller

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0656 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

+0.71

.N225

0.072

4.93

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.32

+1.54

.SSEC

0.76

5.68

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+1.40

.NSEI

-1.41

-2.57

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.30

+3.84

.JKSE

0.75

0.95

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.24

+3.95

.KLSE

-0.25

-0.06

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

+2.18

.PSI

0.09

7.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

+2.70

.KS11

0.62

11.07

Singapore

SGD=

-0.24

+1.89

.STI

0.48

4.37

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.12

+1.12

.TWII

0.04

5.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.38

+5.11

.SETI

0.48

0.64

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

