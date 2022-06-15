EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX on tenterhooks ahead of key Fed meeting

By Indranil Sarkar

June 15 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were mixed on Wednesday and held tight ranges as investors awaited a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the South Korean won weakened most despite central bank's increased hawkish stance.

After a volatile session on Tuesday where most regional stocks and currencies hit multi-month lows, investors are now bracing for the Fed meeting with expectations of an outsized 75 basis point (bp) rate hike.

That has also raised concerns that the extreme policy action could tip the world economy into recession.

"Arguably, the bigger story here is not the 75 bp hike, but rather the way in which it has elbowed out the 50 bp hike that had been boldly pre-announced," ING analysts wrote in a note.

"If the Fed were to go ahead and deliver on that promise of a 50 bp hike, it would cause quite a stir, as it would deviate significantly from the market discount for a 75 bp hike."

Currencies in the region were largely mixed against a strong dollar, which held steady near a 20-year peak.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the Philippine peso PHP=, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH weakened between 0.1% and 0.4%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= each rose 0.1%.

The won weakened for a fifth straight session even as minutes of the South Korean central bank's meeting showed most board members think that while priority should be quelling inflation, the pace of further rate hikes should be carefully managed.

"The Bank of Korea MPC minutes confirmed the increased hawkishness, with two members opinionating that the central bank needs to reduce accommodation quickly," analysts at OCBC Bank wrote.

"This adds to the possibility of a 50 bp hike, especially if the FOMC delivers a 75 bp hike."

The country's finance ministry also said top economic and finance officials plan to meet early on Thursday to discuss the country's economy and the financial market's situation.

The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.3% after the country's finance minister said the nation has to stick to plans to reduce its fiscal deficit, especially if the Fed raises interest rates more aggressively.

The world's biggest palm oil exporter also issued new regulations on palm oil export taxes, which includes a levy rate cut to accelerate shipments that have struggled to recover after the end of an export ban.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.69 basis points at 7.45%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Suparma Tbk PT SPMA.JK down 8.57%; Indika Energy Tbk PT INDY.JK down 6.99%; Radana Bhaskara Finance Tbk PT HDFA.JK down 6.99%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0639 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.65

-14.50

.N225

-1.14

-8.56

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.41

-5.36

.SSEC

1.39

-8.39

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-4.79

.NSEI

0.03

-9.32

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.27

-3.29

.JKSE

-1.03

6.01

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.09

-5.71

.KLSE

-1.48

-6.91

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-4.41

.PSI

-1.78

-10.72

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.32

-7.88

.KS11

-1.83

-17.81

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

-2.95

.STI

0.50

0.02

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.07

-6.86

.TWII

-0.30

-12.18

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-4.74

.SETI

-0.77

-4.04

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

