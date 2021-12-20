EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted; Thai baht and S.Korean won extend losses

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.640
113.58
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3665
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
27.825
27.84
+0.05
Korean won
1192.100
1190.8
-0.11
Baht
33.710
33.58
-0.39
Peso
49.900
49.81
-0.18
Rupiah
14380.000
14375
-0.03
Rupee
75.905
75.905
0.00
Ringgit
4.218
4.225
+0.17
Yuan
6.374
6.3758
+0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.640
103.24
-9.15
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3209
-3.34
Taiwan dlr
27.825
28.483
+2.36
Korean won
1192.100
1086.20
-8.88
Baht
33.710
29.96
-11.12
Peso
49.900
48.01
-3.79
Rupiah
14380.000
14040
-2.36
Rupee
75.905
73.07
-3.74
Ringgit
4.218
4.0400
-4.22
Yuan
6.374
6.5283
+2.43
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
