EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted; Thai baht and S.Korean won extend losses

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.640

113.58

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3665

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

27.825

27.84

+0.05

Korean won

1192.100

1190.8

-0.11

Baht

33.710

33.58

-0.39

Peso

49.900

49.81

-0.18

Rupiah

14380.000

14375

-0.03

Rupee

75.905

75.905

0.00

Ringgit

4.218

4.225

+0.17

Yuan

6.374

6.3758

+0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.640

103.24

-9.15

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3209

-3.34

Taiwan dlr

27.825

28.483

+2.36

Korean won

1192.100

1086.20

-8.88

Baht

33.710

29.96

-11.12

Peso

49.900

48.01

-3.79

Rupiah

14380.000

14040

-2.36

Rupee

75.905

73.07

-3.74

Ringgit

4.218

4.0400

-4.22

Yuan

6.374

6.5283

+2.43

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

