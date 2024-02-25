EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted; Indonesian rupiah weakens 0.2%

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.450
150.5
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3433
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.551
31.555
+0.01
Korean won
1331.800
1331
-0.06
Peso
55.940
55.89
-0.09
Rupiah
15627.000
15590
-0.24
Rupee
82.938
82.9375
+0.00
Ringgit
4.774
4.775
+0.02
Yuan
7.198
7.1953
-0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.450
141.060
-6.24
Sing dlr
1.344
1.319
-1.88
Taiwan dlr
31.551
30.735
-2.59
Korean won
1331.800
1288.000
-3.29
Peso
55.940
55.388
-0.99
Rupiah
15627.000
15395.000
-1.48
Rupee
82.938
83.208
+0.33
Ringgit
4.774
4.590
-3.85
Yuan
7.198
7.098
-1.39
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.