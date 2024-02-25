EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted; Indonesian rupiah weakens 0.2%

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.450

150.5

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3433

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.551

31.555

+0.01

Korean won

1331.800

1331

-0.06

Peso

55.940

55.89

-0.09

Rupiah

15627.000

15590

-0.24

Rupee

82.938

82.9375

+0.00

Ringgit

4.774

4.775

+0.02

Yuan

7.198

7.1953

-0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.450

141.060

-6.24

Sing dlr

1.344

1.319

-1.88

Taiwan dlr

31.551

30.735

-2.59

Korean won

1331.800

1288.000

-3.29

Peso

55.940

55.388

-0.99

Rupiah

15627.000

15395.000

-1.48

Rupee

82.938

83.208

+0.33

Ringgit

4.774

4.590

-3.85

Yuan

7.198

7.098

-1.39

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

