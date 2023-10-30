EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted in thin trading; South Korean won up 0.3%

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.460
149.1
-0.24
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3641
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
32.426
32.425
-0.00
Korean won
1347.300
1350.9
+0.27
Baht
35.960
35.9
-0.17
Peso
56.840
56.88
+0.07
Rupiah
15870.000
15885
+0.09
Rupee
83.250
83.25
+0.00
Ringgit
4.755
4.76
+0.11
Yuan
7.317
7.3115
-0.07
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.460
131.110
-12.28
Sing dlr
1.364
1.340
-1.80
Taiwan dlr
32.426
30.708
-5.30
Korean won
1347.300
1264.500
-6.15
Baht
35.960
34.585
-3.82
Peso
56.840
55.670
-2.06
Rupiah
15870.000
15565.000
-1.92
Rupee
83.250
82.720
-0.64
Ringgit
4.755
4.400
-7.47
Yuan
7.317
6.900
-5.70
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
