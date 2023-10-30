EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted in thin trading; South Korean won up 0.3%

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.460

149.1

-0.24

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3641

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

32.426

32.425

-0.00

Korean won

1347.300

1350.9

+0.27

Baht

35.960

35.9

-0.17

Peso

56.840

56.88

+0.07

Rupiah

15870.000

15885

+0.09

Rupee

83.250

83.25

+0.00

Ringgit

4.755

4.76

+0.11

Yuan

7.317

7.3115

-0.07

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.460

131.110

-12.28

Sing dlr

1.364

1.340

-1.80

Taiwan dlr

32.426

30.708

-5.30

Korean won

1347.300

1264.500

-6.15

Baht

35.960

34.585

-3.82

Peso

56.840

55.670

-2.06

Rupiah

15870.000

15565.000

-1.92

Rupee

83.250

82.720

-0.64

Ringgit

4.755

4.400

-7.47

Yuan

7.317

6.900

-5.70

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

