EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX muted as weak China data view offsets US debt deal optimism

By Mehr Bedi

May 30 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were subdued while equities were mixed on Tuesday, as expectations of weak data from China's industrial sector dulled the positive sentiment from the U.S. debt ceiling deal.

China is poised to release official manufacturing PMI data on Wednesday. A Reuters poll found factory activity likely contracted further in May, highlighting the uneven recovery of the world's second-biggest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With optimism around China's reopening growth momentum fading, the potential spillovers into various other economies, whether through price or volumes, is being questioned again," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS eased 0.3% while the Thai baht THB=TH and Malaysian ringgit MYR= also dipped 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

Equities in Shanghai .HSI and Hong Kong .SSEC fell 0.7% and 1% respectively.

A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The opposition highlights the hurdles that Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy will face to get the package through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate before the limit is reached, likely by next Monday.

"It is likely we are past peak drama," said Patrick Locke, global FX strategy associate at JPMorgan.

"The read of the top-line agreements seem to offer 'wins' for both sides, which should make a late-stage accord like this generally palatable."

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP each edged 0.1% higher while the Singapore dollar SGD= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= were nearly flat.

Stocks in Seoul .KSII also advanced after the finance ministry said it would cut tariffs from June on higher-priced edible products, including pork and sugar, to help ease people's living costs.

Elsewhere in the region, Singapore's share market .STI rose 0.1% and investors are awaiting Thailand's trade data and interest rate decision due later this week.

The Bank of Thailand is expected to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday and then hold it at that level for the rest of this year and next, bringing an end to a modest tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Kenya's central bank holds main lending rate at 9.50%

** South Africa's central bank flags risks of capital outflows and sanctions

** India RBI chief flags governance gaps, stressed assets misreporting at some banks

** Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.6% in April

Asian currencies and markets at 0408 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-6.55

.N225

-0.24

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.30

-2.71

.SSEC

-0.71

3.54

India

INR=IN

-0.05

+0.06

.NSEI

0.21

2.94

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+4.04

.JKSE

0.13

-2.34

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-4.56

.KLSE

-0.33

-6.37

Philippines

PHP=

-0.29

-1.00

.PSI

-0.54

-0.14

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.14

-4.39

.KS11

0.68

15.19

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-1.06

.STI

0.08

-1.65

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.12

+0.30

.TWII

-0.27

17.36

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.32

-0.56

.SETI

-0.29

-7.92

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

