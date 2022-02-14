EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah appreciate

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.420
115.53
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3466
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.871
27.873
+0.01
Korean won
1198.500
1191.1
-0.62
Baht
32.340
32.52
+0.56
Peso
51.390
51.33
-0.12
Rupiah
14275.000
14325
+0.35
Rupee
75.605
75.605
0.00
Ringgit
4.186
4.189
+0.07
Yuan
6.354
6.355
+0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.420
115.08
-0.29
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3490
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
27.871
27.676
-0.70
Korean won
1198.500
1188.60
-0.83
Baht
32.340
33.39
+3.25
Peso
51.390
50.99
-0.78
Rupiah
14275.000
14250
-0.18
Rupee
75.605
74.33
-1.69
Ringgit
4.186
4.1640
-0.53
Yuan
6.354
6.3550
+0.02
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
