EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah appreciate

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.53

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3466

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.871

27.873

+0.01

Korean won

1198.500

1191.1

-0.62

Baht

32.340

32.52

+0.56

Peso

51.390

51.33

-0.12

Rupiah

14275.000

14325

+0.35

Rupee

75.605

75.605

0.00

Ringgit

4.186

4.189

+0.07

Yuan

6.354

6.355

+0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3490

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.871

27.676

-0.70

Korean won

1198.500

1188.60

-0.83

Baht

32.340

33.39

+3.25

Peso

51.390

50.99

-0.78

Rupiah

14275.000

14250

-0.18

Rupee

75.605

74.33

-1.69

Ringgit

4.186

4.1640

-0.53

Yuan

6.354

6.3550

+0.02

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

