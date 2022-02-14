EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah appreciate

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.53

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3466

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.871

27.873

+0.01

Korean won

1198.500

1191.1

-0.62

Baht

32.340

32.52

+0.56

Peso

51.390

51.33

-0.12

Rupiah

14275.000

14325

+0.35

Rupee

75.605

75.605

0.00

Ringgit

4.186

4.189

+0.07

Yuan

6.354

6.355

+0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.420

115.08

-0.29

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3490

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.871

27.676

-0.70

Korean won

1198.500

1188.60

-0.83

Baht

32.340

33.39

+3.25

Peso

51.390

50.99

-0.78

Rupiah

14275.000

14250

-0.18

Rupee

75.605

74.33

-1.69

Ringgit

4.186

4.1640

-0.53

Yuan

6.354

6.3550

+0.02

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

