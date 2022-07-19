EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, South Korean won leads gains

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.110
138.18
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3914
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.888
29.902
+0.05
Korean won
1309.200
1313.4
+0.32
Baht
36.640
36.57
-0.19
Peso
56.280
56.16
-0.21
Rupiah
14975.000
14975
+0.00
Rupee
79.940
79.94
+0.00
Ringgit
4.450
4.448
-0.04
Yuan
6.746
6.7425
-0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.110
115.08
-16.68
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3490
-3.08
Taiwan dlr
29.888
27.676
-7.40
Korean won
1309.200
1188.60
-9.21
Baht
36.640
33.39
-8.87
Peso
56.280
50.99
-9.40
Rupiah
14975.000
14250
-4.84
Rupee
79.940
74.33
-7.02
Ringgit
4.450
4.1640
-6.43
Yuan
6.746
6.3550
-5.80
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
