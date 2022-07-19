EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, South Korean won leads gains

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.110

138.18

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3914

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.888

29.902

+0.05

Korean won

1309.200

1313.4

+0.32

Baht

36.640

36.57

-0.19

Peso

56.280

56.16

-0.21

Rupiah

14975.000

14975

+0.00

Rupee

79.940

79.94

+0.00

Ringgit

4.450

4.448

-0.04

Yuan

6.746

6.7425

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.110

115.08

-16.68

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3490

-3.08

Taiwan dlr

29.888

27.676

-7.40

Korean won

1309.200

1188.60

-9.21

Baht

36.640

33.39

-8.87

Peso

56.280

50.99

-9.40

Rupiah

14975.000

14250

-4.84

Rupee

79.940

74.33

-7.02

Ringgit

4.450

4.1640

-6.43

Yuan

6.746

6.3550

-5.80

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

