EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, South Korean won leads gains

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.110

138.18

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3914

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.888

29.902

+0.05

Korean won

1309.200

1313.4

+0.32

Baht

36.640

36.57

-0.19

Peso

56.280

56.16

-0.21

Rupiah

14975.000

14975

+0.00

Rupee

79.940

79.94

+0.00

Ringgit

4.450

4.448

-0.04

Yuan

6.746

6.7425

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.110

115.08

-16.68

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3490

-3.08

Taiwan dlr

29.888

27.676

-7.40

Korean won

1309.200

1188.60

-9.21

Baht

36.640

33.39

-8.87

Peso

56.280

50.99

-9.40

Rupiah

14975.000

14250

-4.84

Rupee

79.940

74.33

-7.02

Ringgit

4.450

4.1640

-6.43

Yuan

6.746

6.3550

-5.80

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

