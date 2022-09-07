EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, Philippine peso and Thai baht among top losers

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.190
143.7
-0.34
Sing dlr
1.406
1.404
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
30.925
30.928
+0.01
Korean won
1381.500
1384.2
+0.20
Baht
36.470
36.4
-0.19
Peso
57.140
57
-0.25
Rupiah
14906.000
14915
+0.06
Rupee
79.900
79.9
+0.00
Ringgit
4.498
4.5
+0.04
Yuan
6.968
6.9652
-0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.190
115.08
-20.19
Sing dlr
1.406
1.3490
-4.02
Taiwan dlr
30.925
27.676
-10.51
Korean won
1381.500
1188.60
-13.96
Baht
36.470
33.39
-8.45
Peso
57.140
50.99
-10.76
Rupiah
14906.000
14250
-4.40
Rupee
79.900
74.33
-6.97
Ringgit
4.498
4.1640
-7.43
Yuan
6.968
6.3550
-8.80
(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.