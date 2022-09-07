EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, Philippine peso and Thai baht among top losers

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.190

143.7

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.406

1.404

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.925

30.928

+0.01

Korean won

1381.500

1384.2

+0.20

Baht

36.470

36.4

-0.19

Peso

57.140

57

-0.25

Rupiah

14906.000

14915

+0.06

Rupee

79.900

79.9

+0.00

Ringgit

4.498

4.5

+0.04

Yuan

6.968

6.9652

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.190

115.08

-20.19

Sing dlr

1.406

1.3490

-4.02

Taiwan dlr

30.925

27.676

-10.51

Korean won

1381.500

1188.60

-13.96

Baht

36.470

33.39

-8.45

Peso

57.140

50.99

-10.76

Rupiah

14906.000

14250

-4.40

Rupee

79.900

74.33

-6.97

Ringgit

4.498

4.1640

-7.43

Yuan

6.968

6.3550

-8.80

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

