EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, Philippine peso and Thai baht among top losers

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.190

143.7

-0.34

Sing dlr

1.406

1.404

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.925

30.928

+0.01

Korean won

1381.500

1384.2

+0.20

Baht

36.470

36.4

-0.19

Peso

57.140

57

-0.25

Rupiah

14906.000

14915

+0.06

Rupee

79.900

79.9

+0.00

Ringgit

4.498

4.5

+0.04

Yuan

6.968

6.9652

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.190

115.08

-20.19

Sing dlr

1.406

1.3490

-4.02

Taiwan dlr

30.925

27.676

-10.51

Korean won

1381.500

1188.60

-13.96

Baht

36.470

33.39

-8.45

Peso

57.140

50.99

-10.76

Rupiah

14906.000

14250

-4.40

Rupee

79.900

74.33

-6.97

Ringgit

4.498

4.1640

-7.43

Yuan

6.968

6.3550

-8.80

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

