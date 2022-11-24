EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht among gainers

November 24, 2022 — 09:17 pm EST

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.720

138.61

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3751

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

30.898

31.027

+0.42

Korean won

1330.400

1328.2

-0.17

Baht

35.675

35.78

+0.29

Peso

56.790

56.59

-0.35

Rupiah

15650.000

15663

+0.08

Rupee

81.630

81.63

+0.00

Ringgit

4.450

4.49

+0.90

Yuan

7.163

7.154

-0.13

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

138.720

115.08

-17.04

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3490

-1.76

Taiwan dlr

30.898

27.676

-10.43

Korean won

1330.400

1188.60

-10.66

Baht

35.675

33.39

-6.41

Peso

56.790

50.99

-10.21

Rupiah

15650.000

14250

-8.95

Rupee

81.630

74.33

-8.94

Ringgit

4.450

4.1640

-6.43

Yuan

7.163

6.3550

-11.28

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

