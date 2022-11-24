EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht among gainers

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 138.720 138.61 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3751 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.898 31.027 +0.42 Korean won 1330.400 1328.2 -0.17 Baht 35.675 35.78 +0.29 Peso 56.790 56.59 -0.35 Rupiah 15650.000 15663 +0.08 Rupee 81.630 81.63 +0.00 Ringgit 4.450 4.49 +0.90 Yuan 7.163 7.154 -0.13 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 138.720 115.08 -17.04 Sing dlr 1.373 1.3490 -1.76 Taiwan dlr 30.898 27.676 -10.43 Korean won 1330.400 1188.60 -10.66 Baht 35.675 33.39 -6.41 Peso 56.790 50.99 -10.21 Rupiah 15650.000 14250 -8.95 Rupee 81.630 74.33 -8.94 Ringgit 4.450 4.1640 -6.43 Yuan 7.163 6.3550 -11.28 (Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru) ((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

