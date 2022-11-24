EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht among gainers

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.720
138.61
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3751
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
30.898
31.027
+0.42
Korean won
1330.400
1328.2
-0.17
Baht
35.675
35.78
+0.29
Peso
56.790
56.59
-0.35
Rupiah
15650.000
15663
+0.08
Rupee
81.630
81.63
+0.00
Ringgit
4.450
4.49
+0.90
Yuan
7.163
7.154
-0.13
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
138.720
115.08
-17.04
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3490
-1.76
Taiwan dlr
30.898
27.676
-10.43
Korean won
1330.400
1188.60
-10.66
Baht
35.675
33.39
-6.41
Peso
56.790
50.99
-10.21
Rupiah
15650.000
14250
-8.95
Rupee
81.630
74.33
-8.94
Ringgit
4.450
4.1640
-6.43
Yuan
7.163
6.3550
-11.28
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
