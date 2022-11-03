EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Indonesian rupiah leads losses

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.170
148.27
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.419
1.4216
+0.15
Taiwan dlr
32.265
32.245
-0.06
Korean won
1425.200
1423.8
-0.10
Baht
37.865
37.945
+0.21
Peso
58.760
58.86
+0.17
Rupiah
15740.000
15695
-0.29
Rupee
82.880
82.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.744
4.7425
-0.03
Yuan
7.303
7.3
-0.04
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.170
115.08
-22.33
Sing dlr
1.419
1.3490
-4.96
Taiwan dlr
32.265
27.676
-14.22
Korean won
1425.200
1188.60
-16.60
Baht
37.865
33.39
-11.82
Peso
58.760
50.99
-13.22
Rupiah
15740.000
14250
-9.47
Rupee
82.880
74.33
-10.32
Ringgit
4.744
4.1640
-12.23
Yuan
7.303
6.3550
-12.98
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonrueters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.