EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed; Indonesian rupiah leads losses

November 03, 2022 — 10:15 pm EDT

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.170

148.27

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.419

1.4216

+0.15

Taiwan dlr

32.265

32.245

-0.06

Korean won

1425.200

1423.8

-0.10

Baht

37.865

37.945

+0.21

Peso

58.760

58.86

+0.17

Rupiah

15740.000

15695

-0.29

Rupee

82.880

82.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.744

4.7425

-0.03

Yuan

7.303

7.3

-0.04

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.170

115.08

-22.33

Sing dlr

1.419

1.3490

-4.96

Taiwan dlr

32.265

27.676

-14.22

Korean won

1425.200

1188.60

-16.60

Baht

37.865

33.39

-11.82

Peso

58.760

50.99

-13.22

Rupiah

15740.000

14250

-9.47

Rupee

82.880

74.33

-10.32

Ringgit

4.744

4.1640

-12.23

Yuan

7.303

6.3550

-12.98

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

