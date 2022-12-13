EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting in focus

By Roushni Nair

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were mixed on Tuesday, with the Philippine peso leading on the downside, as investors exercised caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data that will provide clues on how much the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates later in the week.

The Philippine peso PHP= lost 0.4%, touching its lowest level in a week, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= depreciated 0.3% to drop to its lowest since end-November.

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI edged higher for a third straight session. In Jakarta .JKSE shares gained for a second day in a row, bouncing back from a seven-session losing streak, aided by a strong rebound in stock in the country's biggest tech firm GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK, which soared 24%.

In the Philippines, the central bank is likely to opt for a more modest 50 basis point (bp) interest rate hike on Thursday despite inflation running at a 14-year high, matching an expected U.S. Federal Reserve move, a Reuters poll found.

Analysts at Barclays also expect a 50 bp hike, saying it "would also enable the Philippines to maintain a 100 bp differential with the U.S., as we expect the FOMC to hike 50 bp at its December meeting."

U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday will shed light on whether there will the Fed may shift to smaller increases in borrowing costs from now on.

Economists polled by Reuters expect November core inflation to be steady at 0.3% month-on-month USCPF=ECI, but see a moderation in the annual pace.

Highlighting the impact of the Fed's meeting on Asian markets, Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets said the first half of 2023 will be "choppy" for emerging currencies.

"The market still has to price out the interest rate cuts that have been priced in, so I think there is room for renewed dollar strength," Tan said.

He said 2023 as a whole would be positive for Asian currencies, stating that "a bit more dollar strength in early 2023 is expected, but then basically that should mark the end of the long term of the medium term dollar up cycle."

The Indian rupee INR=IN edged lower by 0.1% after data showed the country's annual inflation in November eased below its central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year, surprising economists, with some expecting a pause in rate hikes.

Among other currencies, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.4%, while Thai baht THB=TH, Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC remained largely flat.

Stock markets in Southeast Asia were broadly trading higher, with equities in India .NSEI and Singapore .STI advancing 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines Oct trade deficit at $3.3 bln, a 17-month low

** India November CPI at 5.88% vs 6.77% in October

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-16.41

.N225

0.37

-2.94

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-8.93

.SSEC

-0.21

-12.84

India

INR=IN

-0.16

-10.08

.NSEI

0.15

6.74

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.29

-9.06

.JKSE

0.60

2.94

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.38

-6.03

.KLSE

-0.18

-4.28

Philippines

PHP=

-0.45

-8.69

.PSI

0.34

-7.23

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.02

-9.09

.KS11

0.01

-20.30

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.40

.STI

0.91

4.66

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-9.91

.TWII

-0.21

-19.96

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-4.01

.SETI

0.14

-1.94

