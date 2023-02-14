EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX make cautious gains on a tepid dollar ahead of U.S. CPI print

By Tejaswi Marthi

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Currencies in emerging Asia markets snapped losses to inch higher on a muted dollar on Monday as investors were chary of the U.S. inflation data, which could set the tone for the future pace of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= climbed 0.3% and snapped a three-day losing streak while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was up 0.2%. The Indian rupee INR=IN and the Singapore dollar SGD= inched higher.

Analysts expect the U.S. headline consumer price index (CPI) to rise 0.5% in January, with the core number seen advancing 0.4%, compared with 0.3% the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The print is due later in the day. FRX/

However, movements in the currencies may change if any significant deviation from the expected CPI print impacts the dollar index and Treasury yields, and correspondingly, the currencies in the region.

"Majority of investors could well expect an upside surprise. If so, the dollar buying could well broaden out in the short term," said James Lord, strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"But ultimately, the combination of decent global growth and steep falls in inflation - which our economists continue to expect, including in the U.S. - should help keep demand for risk assets high over time," Lord added.

Central banks around the world have decided to slow down the aggressive pace of rate rises as multiple sets of data point to cooling inflation. However, the expected uptick in the upcoming U.S. CPI data has cemented bets that the Fed will keep monetary policy tight for longer.

"Economic momentum at the end of last year and in early 2023 has been stronger than anticipated," analysts at ANZ noted.

"We now expect the Federal Open Market Committee will extend tightening through the second quarter of 2023 and anticipate 25 basis points (bps) rate increases at the May and June FOMC meetings."

On Thursday, the Philippine central bank is likely to deliver a second straight half-point rate rise, while the Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to leave its interest rate unchanged, according to Reuters polls of economists.

Meanwhile, Thailand's finance minister said the country's economy could grow faster than forecast this year as a revival in tourism quickens, while the pace of monetary tightening to stave off inflationary pressures remained "reasonable".

Stocks in the region also took a breather after tracking a bounce on Wall Street.

Equities in Malaysia .KLSE climbed 0.5%, followed by a 0.4% rise in both Indonesia .JKSE and India <.NSEI > stocks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's government as its pick for central bank governor

** India's retail inflation breaches RBI's tolerance level first time since October

** China’s reopening gives the government another excuse to worry about capital outflows

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0623 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.35

-0.63

.N225

0.64

5.78

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

+1.24

.SSEC

0.04

6.35

India

INR=IN

+0.03

+0.03

.NSEI

0.50

-1.36

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.20

+2.67

.JKSE

0.28

1.01

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.32

+1.24

.KLSE

0.59

-0.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

+1.61

.PSI

-0.33

3.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.69

-0.32

.KS11

0.61

10.35

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

+0.94

.STI

-0.20

2.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.10

+1.65

.TWII

0.71

10.73

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

+2.19

.SETI

-0.38

-0.60

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

