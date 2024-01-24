EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely subdued on dollar strength, stocks mixed

By Roushni Nair

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah led declines among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while the prospects of a rescue package for China's ailing stock market, the region's top trading partner, helped provide some support to equities.

The rupiah IDR= depreciated as much as 0.6% to its lowest since mid-November. Thailand's baht THB=TH followed suit, down as much as 0.5% by 0344 GMT, touching a 10-week low.

The rupiah has been on the back foot over the last month compared to the gains made by its peers. It is down over 2% so far this month as political uncertainties ahead of presidential elections on Feb. 14 heightened caution.

"We turn bullish on IDR on skewed risk-reward towards appreciation if political uncertainty eases and triggers unwinding of hedges," analysts at BofA Securities wrote, adding that comments from the country's central bank indicate its preference to see the rupiah appreciate, ahead of easing rates.

Shares in Manila .PSI emerged as a top gainer among the pack, rising 0.6% to touch a one-week high. Stocks in Taipei .TWII and Singapore .STI marginally rose by 0.2%, while those in Bangkok .SETI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE each gained over 0.4%.

The MSCI's index of emerging market equities .MSCIEF, which captures large and mid-cap representation across 24 emerging markets countries, is up 0.2%, having notched a one-week high.

Investor sentiment towards China improved following a report stating that Chinese authorities are considering a package of measures to stabilize the slumping stock market, backed by $278 billion.

Globally, investors are awaiting a spate of U.S.-focused economic data including the release of fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product figures on Thursday and the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday that will help gauge inflation trends in the world's largest economy.

Renewed strength in the U.S. dollar, which traded near a 10-month high against its major peers, on the potential of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates pressured Asian currencies. USD/

Later on Wednesday, the Bank Negara Malaysia is expected leave its overnight policy rate (OPR) unchanged at 3%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

In Thailand, the country's central bank chief said on Tuesday the current policy rate is neutral and while economic growth will be slower than expected this year, the current state of the economy was not a crisis.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India to retain top economy title as government spending stays strong

** Indonesia sees FDI worth $47 bln in 2023 - investment ministry

** Philippines inflation remains an 'urgent' concern - finmin

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.31

-4.62

.N225

-0.97

8.63

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-1.08

.SSEC

-0.15

-7.00

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.08

.NSEI

0.24

-2.03

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.57

-2.04

.JKSE

-0.51

-0.74

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-3.00

.KLSE

0.50

3.37

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-1.55

.PSI

0.61

3.29

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.44

-3.83

.KS11

-0.33

-6.97

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-1.59

.STI

0.23

-3.01

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.03

-1.92

.TWII

0.17

-0.14

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.34

-4.62

.SETI

0.36

-3.84

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

