EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely subdued on dollar strength, equities firm

By Roushni Nair

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah led declines among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while the prospects of a rescue package for China's ailing stock market, the region's top trading partner, helped provide some support to equities.

The rupiah IDR= depreciated as much as 0.6% to its lowest since mid-November. Thailand's baht THB=THdipped as much as 0.5% by 0735 GMT, touching a 10-week low.

The rupiah is down more than 2% so far this month as political uncertainties ahead of presidential elections on Feb. 14 heightened caution. It was on the back foot even last month compared to the gains made by its peers.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was flat after the country's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged at its first policy meeting in 2024, though, it flagged risks from weaker external demand and lower production.

There is a possibility of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) loosening monetary policy into the second half of the current year, said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

"However, uncertainties around data in the U.S. coming in strong, a weak equity market in China amid property sector woes, and concerns around demand for commodities in the country remain and could delay the expected timeline of rate cuts," Panichpibool added.

Meanwhile, shares in Bangkok .SETI and Shanghai .SSEC led the charge to rise 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Stocks in Manila .PSIrose nearly 1% to touch a one-week high and those in Taipei .TWIIreversed early gains to trade flat and shares in Singapore .STI marginally rose 0.3%.

The MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) equities .MSCIEF, which captures large and mid-cap representation across 24 EM countries, rose 1% to a one-week high.

Investor sentiment improved following a report stating that Chinese authorities are considering a package of measures worth $278 billion to stabilize the slumping stock market.

Stocks in Shanghai .SSEC logged their biggest intraday percentage gain in about four months. The yuan CNY=CFX was flat.

Separately, China's central bank would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points from Feb. 5, the first time this year, according to statements from an official.

Globally, investors are awaiting a spate of U.S.-focused economic data including the release of fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures on Thursday and the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday that will help gauge inflation trends in the world's largest economy.

Renewed strength in the U.S. dollar, which held near a 10-month high against its major peers, on the potential of higher-for-longer interest rates pressured Asian currencies. USD/

In Thailand, the central bank chief said on Tuesday the current policy rate is neutral and while economic growth will be slower than expected this year, the current state of the economy was not a crisis.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India to retain top economy title as government spending stays strong

** Indonesia sees FDI worth $47 bln in 2023 - investment ministry

** Philippines inflation remains an 'urgent' concern - finmin

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0752 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.43

-4.51

.N225

-0.80

8.83

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.00

-1.02

.SSEC

1.80

-5.18

India

INR=IN

-0.00

+0.07

.NSEI

0.39

-1.88

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.51

-1.97

.JKSE

-0.86

-1.09

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-3.00

.KLSE

0.42

3.28

Philippines

PHP=

-0.25

-1.67

.PSI

0.88

3.56

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.27

-3.66

.KS11

-0.36

-6.99

Singapore

SGD=

+0.09

-1.54

.STI

0.27

-2.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

-1.93

.TWII

0.01

-0.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-4.46

.SETI

1.14

-3.10

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Eileen Soreng)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.