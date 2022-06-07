EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely subdued, Japanese yen leads losses

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.040

132.58

-0.35

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3738

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.505

29.514

+0.03

Korean won

1255.100

1257.7

+0.21

Baht

34.460

34.42

-0.12

Peso

52.890

52.83

-0.11

Rupiah

14455.000

14454

-0.01

Rupee

77.710

77.71

+0.00

Ringgit

4.391

4.3935

+0.06

Yuan

6.666

6.6712

+0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.040

115.08

-13.50

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3490

-1.84

Taiwan dlr

29.505

27.676

-6.20

Korean won

1255.100

1188.60

-5.30

Baht

34.460

33.39

-3.11

Peso

52.890

50.99

-3.59

Rupiah

14455.000

14250

-1.42

Rupee

77.710

74.33

-4.35

Ringgit

4.391

4.1640

-5.17

Yuan

6.666

6.3550

-4.67

(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

