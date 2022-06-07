EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely subdued, Japanese yen leads losses

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 133.040 132.58 -0.35 Sing dlr 1.374 1.3738 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.505 29.514 +0.03 Korean won 1255.100 1257.7 +0.21 Baht 34.460 34.42 -0.12 Peso 52.890 52.83 -0.11 Rupiah 14455.000 14454 -0.01 Rupee 77.710 77.71 +0.00 Ringgit 4.391 4.3935 +0.06 Yuan 6.666 6.6712 +0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 133.040 115.08 -13.50 Sing dlr 1.374 1.3490 -1.84 Taiwan dlr 29.505 27.676 -6.20 Korean won 1255.100 1188.60 -5.30 Baht 34.460 33.39 -3.11 Peso 52.890 50.99 -3.59 Rupiah 14455.000 14250 -1.42 Rupee 77.710 74.33 -4.35 Ringgit 4.391 4.1640 -5.17 Yuan 6.666 6.3550 -4.67 (Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

