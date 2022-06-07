EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely subdued, Japanese yen leads losses

June 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.040
132.58
-0.35
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3738
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.505
29.514
+0.03
Korean won
1255.100
1257.7
+0.21
Baht
34.460
34.42
-0.12
Peso
52.890
52.83
-0.11
Rupiah
14455.000
14454
-0.01
Rupee
77.710
77.71
+0.00
Ringgit
4.391
4.3935
+0.06
Yuan
6.666
6.6712
+0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.040
115.08
-13.50
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3490
-1.84
Taiwan dlr
29.505
27.676
-6.20
Korean won
1255.100
1188.60
-5.30
Baht
34.460
33.39
-3.11
Peso
52.890
50.99
-3.59
Rupiah
14455.000
14250
-1.42
Rupee
77.710
74.33
-4.35
Ringgit
4.391
4.1640
-5.17
Yuan
6.666
6.3550
-4.67
(Compiled by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)
