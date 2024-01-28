News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely range-bound; Thai baht, Taiwan dollar rise

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 28, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.210

148.16

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3409

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.246

31.305

+0.19

Korean won

1336.400

1336.3

-0.01

Baht

35.555

35.64

+0.24

Peso

56.410

56.315

-0.17

Rupiah

15815.000

15815

0.00

Rupee

83.115

83.115

0.00

Ringgit

4.727

4.725

-0.04

Yuan

7.182

7.1785

-0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.210

141.060

-4.82

Sing dlr

1.341

1.319

-1.60

Taiwan dlr

31.246

30.735

-1.64

Korean won

1336.400

1288.000

-3.62

Baht

35.555

34.165

-3.91

Peso

56.410

55.388

-1.81

Rupiah

15815.000

15395.000

-2.66

Rupee

83.115

83.208

+0.11

Ringgit

4.727

4.590

-2.90

Yuan

7.182

7.098

-1.17

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.