EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely range-bound; Thai baht, Taiwan dollar rise

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.210

148.16

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3409

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.246

31.305

+0.19

Korean won

1336.400

1336.3

-0.01

Baht

35.555

35.64

+0.24

Peso

56.410

56.315

-0.17

Rupiah

15815.000

15815

0.00

Rupee

83.115

83.115

0.00

Ringgit

4.727

4.725

-0.04

Yuan

7.182

7.1785

-0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.210

141.060

-4.82

Sing dlr

1.341

1.319

-1.60

Taiwan dlr

31.246

30.735

-1.64

Korean won

1336.400

1288.000

-3.62

Baht

35.555

34.165

-3.91

Peso

56.410

55.388

-1.81

Rupiah

15815.000

15395.000

-2.66

Rupee

83.115

83.208

+0.11

Ringgit

4.727

4.590

-2.90

Yuan

7.182

7.098

-1.17

