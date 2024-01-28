EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely range-bound; Thai baht, Taiwan dollar rise

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.210
148.16
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3409
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.246
31.305
+0.19
Korean won
1336.400
1336.3
-0.01
Baht
35.555
35.64
+0.24
Peso
56.410
56.315
-0.17
Rupiah
15815.000
15815
0.00
Rupee
83.115
83.115
0.00
Ringgit
4.727
4.725
-0.04
Yuan
7.182
7.1785
-0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.210
141.060
-4.82
Sing dlr
1.341
1.319
-1.60
Taiwan dlr
31.246
30.735
-1.64
Korean won
1336.400
1288.000
-3.62
Baht
35.555
34.165
-3.91
Peso
56.410
55.388
-1.81
Rupiah
15815.000
15395.000
-2.66
Rupee
83.115
83.208
+0.11
Ringgit
4.727
4.590
-2.90
Yuan
7.182
7.098
-1.17
