EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX largely muted, Indonesian rupiah edges lower

By Roushni Nair

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah touched a near 3-month low in otherwise muted Southeast Asian currency trade on Thursday, while China's latest move to inject liquidity to support ailing share prices helped to limit losses for range-bound equities in the region.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped 0.6% to its lowest level since Nov. 3. The Singapore dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= were little changed.

Investor confidence in the rupiah has faltered amid concerns ahead of a presidential election on Feb. 14. The country's central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to ensure a balance is maintained between supply and demand, a central bank official told Reuters.

The dollar was holding steady near a six-week high against a basket of key currencies, as market participants keenly awaited the release of fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product figures later in the day and the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index on Friday to gauge the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance when it meets next week. USD/

"Until March, I would say investors will remain cautious about Asian currencies as the adjustment of market expectations for the Fed will continue and due to headlines for the US presidential election, which show higher chances for (Donald) Trump to be re-elected," Ryota Abe, economist, global markets and treasury department, Asia Pacific Division at SMBC, said.

If this is the case, the greenback will appreciate with the U.S. treasury yields following suit, Abe added.

In Asia, the MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) equities .MSCIEF, which captures large and mid-cap representation across 24 EM countries, rose 0.6% to hit a one-week high.

Stocks in Taipei .TWII advanced 0.7%, while shares in Manila .PSI recouped early losses to trade flat and those in Singapore .STI dipped more than 0.3%.

Equities in Shanghai .SSEC rose nearly 3%, clocking their biggest intraday gain since August last year, after the People's Bank of China decided to slash bank reserves by the most in two years.

A report on Tuesday that Chinese authorities are considering a rescue package to stabilise the slumping stock market has improved sentiment and helped to provide some relief to the equities market.

In Thailand, political tensions rose after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reasserted that the economy is in crisis, although the central bank governor disagreed with his outlook.

The bank's governor told Reuters that the government's quick stimulus measures would not fix structural issues plaguing Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

Stocks in Bangkok .SETI fell by 0.4%, while the Thai baht THB=TH was largely flat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Markets in Malaysia closed for a public holiday

** Indonesia c.bank in FX market to ensure balanced supply-demand

** South Korea's economy grew faster than expected in Q4

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0643 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.15

-4.51

.N225

0.028

8.86

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-0.90

.SSEC

2.83

-2.49

India

INR=IN

+0.01

+0.11

.NSEI

-0.73

-2.00

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.70

-2.66

.JKSE

0.20

-0.42

Malaysia

MYR=

-

-2.94

.KLSE

-

3.40

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

-1.69

.PSI

-0.05

3.51

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.09

-3.58

.KS11

0.03

-6.96

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.51

.STI

-0.28

-2.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.12

-1.83

.TWII

0.71

0.40

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.03

-4.38

.SETI

-0.40

-2.84

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.