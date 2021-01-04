EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX kick off new year on a firm note, rupiah climbs 1%

By Anushka Trivedi

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's currencies began the new year on the front foot as investors bet that a vaccine-led recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would keep the dollar subdued, with the Indonesian rupiah climbing to a more than six-month high.

The greenback .DXY continued to retreat after posting its largest annual loss since 2017 last year, buoying the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP 1.5%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=MY and the South Korean won KRW=KFTCadvanced 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS jumped 0.9% and blew past the crucial 6.5 per dollar level, anchoring gains in regional currencies. CNY/

"The weaker U.S. dollar is set to be a prolonged theme in 2021," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM, adding that emerging-market currencies would stay supported in that case, with optimism over vaccine rollouts adding to gains.

"Any ramp up in expectations for more incoming U.S. fiscal stimulus or other boosts to inflationary pressures should translate into more downward pressure on the dollar," he said.

Meanwhile, the rupiah IDR=broke the 14,000 per dollar mark on Monday, trading 1.3% higher at about 13,860, whereas Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR fell 16.1 basis points at 5.937%. Yields fall when prices rise.

After concerns over the central bank's autonomy in Jakarta, positive vaccine developments toward the end of 2020 helped the rupiah recoup most of its losses, with investors continuing to flock to Indonesia's high-yielding debt amid a weak dollar.

"The rupiah may continue its outperformance... the global hunt for yields should drive more inflows into its bond markets which would be a major supportive element for the Indonesian currency," Tan added.

Most regional equities were stronger amid optimism in markets, with South Korea .KS11, Indonesia .JKSE and the Philippines .PSI shares firming between 1% to 2.3%.

However, the Malaysian bourse .KLSE was weighed down by the heavyweight glove makers that benefited during the early months of the pandemic.

Thai shares .SETI dropped 1% as the government mulled more restrictions amid a second wave of coronavirus infections and after it reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the virus on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Singapore dollar SGD= notches a near 3-year high after Q4 GDP contracts slightly less than expected

** Top losers on Malaysia Index .KLSE are glove makers Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL down 13.7%, Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL down 10.5% & Supermax Corp SUPM.KL down 6.7%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE: Trust Finance Indonesia Tbk PT TRUS.JK up 18.4% and Energi Mega Persada Tbk PT ENRG.JK up 13.2%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0510 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

+0.21

.N225

-0.67

-0.67

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.89

+0.89

.SSEC

0.91

0.91

India

INR=IN

+0.24

+0.16

.NSEI

0.48

0.74

Indonesia

IDR=

+1.26

+1.26

.JKSE

1.00

1.00

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.63

+0.63

.KLSE

-1.63

-1.63

Philippines

PHP=

+0.03

+0.03

.PSI

0.81

0.81

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.48

+0.47

.KS11

2.27

2.27

Singapore

SGD=

+0.34

+0.27

.STI

0.18

0.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.49

+1.40

.TWII

1.35

1.35

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

+0.20

.SETI

-0.53

-0.53

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.